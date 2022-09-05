Manager Carbon Policy, LMS Energy – Adelaide

LMS Energy is Australia’s largest emissions reducer and the national leader in biogas-to-energy and solar on landfill. LMS requires the services of a full-time or part-time Manager – Carbon Policy in Unley, South Australia. You will be required to report to the Chief Commercial Officer where your role will primarily involve leading LMS Energy’s carbon strategy and influencing stakeholders in relation to carbon policy.

Why LMS Energy?

Be a part of a high functioning team, where everything we do is inspired by our vision to be the world’s leading bioenergy company. Part-owned by global company Sims Limited, we are proud to be aligned with one of the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World. Our people are supported by management with an open-door policy, while training and development opportunities means we enjoy an unrivalled level of personal progression and growth. At LMS, we have an average staff tenure of six years and 93% of employees either agree or strongly agreed they would recommend LMS as a place to work. Why? We truly value our people. Without our people, we would not be the great business we are today!

Our commitment to you

• A career with purpose; work with Australia’s largest emissions reducer

• Flexible and family friendly work options

• A supportive workplace where your safety, wellbeing and mental health is a priority

• An investment in your learning, professional development and career progression

• Connection to your community with ‘Give Back’ days and volunteering opportunities

• Above industry standard leave entitlements, including study leave, employer-paid parental leave and pro-rata LSL entitlement

Responsibilities:

• Develop and lead the implementation of a carbon strategy for the business, working closely with the LMS policy team

• Influence carbon policy at State and Federal Government levels in Australia and New Zealand

• Educate and influence key stakeholders driving carbon policy outcomes (e.g. CER, ERAC, Govt Departments)

• Advocate for a more effective New Zealand carbon policy in relation to waste

• Prepare reports and submissions for government consultation papers in relation to carbon policy

• Advocate for LMS existing (e.g. core landfill biogas) and future (e.g. Anaerobic Digestion) projects from a carbon perspective with lobby and industry groups

• Represent LMS on relevant industry bodies / memberships and relevant committees therein

• Support LMS’ Carbon Trading strategy

• Develop and maintain effective relationships with all stakeholders

• Attend and present at relevant conferences on behalf of LMS

• Provide strategic carbon advice to the Commercial and Executive Management team

Requirements:

• Bachelor of Environmental Policy / Science / Law / Finance (or similar)

• 5+ years’ experience in an energy/carbon market related role

• Understanding of carbon policy and Australia’s carbon stakeholders

• Strong persuasive business writing skills for submission documents

• Strong stakeholder engagement and negotiation skills

• Strong presentation and public speaking skills

• Some interstate travel

• Australian Drivers Licence

• Upholds LMS’ company values and culture

Please email applications to employment@lms.com.au, quoting job reference COR-039-270622.

LMS Energy (LMS) does not accept unsolicited resumes from agencies. LMS considers any resume (CV) or biography received from an agency without prior approval from a member of our HR team to be unsolicited and gratuitous, and such submissions will not be recognised by LMS for purposes of “ownership” of the candidate. Agencies are requested not to contact any employee at LMS with recruiting enquiries. LMS does not consider candidates received by the company until they are received by the HR team directly from the agency after approval has been given and a fee agreement is in place. LMS will not pay a fee to any agency that does not follow these guidelines. Any questions, please contact employment@lms.com.au.