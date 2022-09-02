Emitters hit a nearly 1.5-year high in their California Carbon Allowance (CCA) net length this week, while financial players slightly decreased their position following the publication of the Q3 WCI auction result and the August contract expiry, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Friday.
WCI compliance entities build CCA holdings after Q3 auction results, speculators trim
Emitters hit a nearly 1.5-year high in their California Carbon Allowance (CCA) net length this week, while financial players slightly decreased their position following the publication of the Q3 WCI auction result and the August contract expiry, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Friday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.