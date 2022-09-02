WCI compliance entities build CCA holdings after Q3 auction results, speculators trim

Published 22:15 on September 2, 2022

Emitters hit a nearly 1.5-year high in their California Carbon Allowance (CCA) net length this week, while financial players slightly decreased their position following the publication of the Q3 WCI auction result and the August contract expiry, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Friday.