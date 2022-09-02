Africa > ‘De-growth’ vs ‘green-growth’ debate highlights expert divergence under climate change

‘De-growth’ vs ‘green-growth’ debate highlights expert divergence under climate change

Published 21:04 on September 2, 2022  /  Last updated at 21:04 on September 2, 2022  /  Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, Canada, China, EMEA, International, Japan, Mexico, Middle East, New Zealand, Other APAC, South & Central, South Korea, Switzerland, US  /  No Comments

Two leading academic experts showed professional constraint on Friday during a heated debate on opposing economic growth models, including whether continuous growth can be sustained in a landscape of accelerating climate change.

Two leading academic experts showed professional constraint on Friday during a heated debate on opposing economic growth models, including whether continuous growth can be sustained in a landscape of accelerating climate change.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software