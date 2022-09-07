Frontloading EU carbon sales a ‘win-win’ amid crisis, says ETS architect Delbeke

September 7, 2022

The EU should avert further hikes in its ETS by frontloading carbon allowance auction sales rather than capping prices at a time of unprecedented turmoil in the energy markets, one of the founding fathers of the bloc’s carbon market has told Carbon Pulse.