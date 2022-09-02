Chinese carbon allowance prices barely changed over the past week despite a slight rebound in trading volume, as the ongoing lack of policy direction continues to leave the market drifting.
CN Markets: CEA price barely moves amid sustained pessimism
Chinese carbon allowance prices barely changed over the past week despite a slight rebound in trading volume, as the ongoing lack of policy direction continues to leave the market drifting.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.