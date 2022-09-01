General Manager of Commercial Development, NatureCo – Remote

NatureCo delivers nature-based climate solutions for investors, business and other purpose driven organisations to scale up action on climate change and biodiversity loss. We specialise in international advisory and project development services for nature-based carbon projects including reforestation, avoided deforestation, river and wetland restoration and blue carbon. NatureCo has extensive expertise in working with local communities to protect and restore natural ecosystems through participation in environmental markets and carbon credit projects.

NatureCo is a mission-based organisation that exists to ‘do good’ for people, nature and climate. We are a relationship based, impact focused company made up of a passionate and engaged group of professionals. We recognise that our people are our greatest assets and are committed to inclusion, diversity and equity.

We are currently looking for an experienced General Manager of Commercial Development to drive our growth through stakeholder engagement and working with clients to address their climate change needs, as NatureCo staff and operations are geographically dispersed we are able to hire anyone in any location (via remote working). NatureCo is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

The GM Commercial Development will:

• Develop commercial growth strategies and business plans

• Develop new, long term business opportunities with targeted multi-nationals, ASX100 companies and investment funds

• Secure future revenue through contract negotiation and execution and develop a strong pipeline

• Build, grow and maintain customer relationships

• Develop suite of products, services and pricing for targeted customers/audiences together with relevant sales materials including presentations, briefs and term sheets.

• Develop effective and efficient business development processes, templates and tools for client proposals, financial modelling, standard contract Terms and Conditions and CRM/pipeline tracking.

• Write high quality, articulate business proposals

• Follow industry trends locally and internationally

• Lead capital raise and other investment activities

• Report to the CEO and be part of the Senior Management/Executive Team

Your Skills and Experience

• 10 years experience in a similar role with a proven track record and demonstrated success, where you have met or exceeded business development targets

• Working and dealing with multinational/ASX100/Investment Fund customers and stakeholders

• Tertiary qualifications in commerce, finance, business, international development or related field essential. Post graduate qualifications highly regarded.

• Experience in and/or strong understanding of corporate climate strategies and international carbon markets, highly desirable

• International work experience and language skills highly regarded.

• Financial modelling, capital raising, large-scale funding applications and commercial business development essential, International work experience highly regarded

• Highly organised, with attention to detail and excellent business case / proposal development skills

• An excellent communicator, very strong interpersonal and relationship development skills

• Creative and independent thinker, who can propose elegant solutions to complex issues

• Ability/experience in working on multiple priorities in parallel to meet varying deadlines

• Some domestic and international travel will be required

This position would suit an environmental career professional with at least 10 years’ experience.

The role can be undertaken from any location via remote working/work from home option.

Although offered as a full time position a part time role could be considered for the right applicant.

Please apply or send queries via email to: georgina.myburgh@natureco.net