Woodside-led JV awarded offshore GHG storage permit, says can store up to 5mln tonnes per year

Published 06:28 on September 1, 2022 / Last updated at 06:28 on September 1, 2022 / Asia Pacific, Australia, Other APAC / No Comments

A joint venture (JV) led by Australian oil and gas operator Woodside has been awarded a permit for the potential development of an offshore CO2 storage site in Western Australia, it announced on Thursday.