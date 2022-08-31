The UK government plans to make minor changes to the country’s carbon market ahead of 2023 in a response to a wide-ranging consultation, the UK ETS authority said on Wednesday in changes that include adding Swiss-bound flights.
UK to make tweaks to carbon market rules ahead of 2023
