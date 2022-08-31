UPDATE – Virginia plans end to RGGI programme in Dec. 2023

Published 18:42 on August 31, 2022 / Last updated at 22:02 on August 31, 2022 / Americas, US / No Comments

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin's (R) administration on Wednesday outlined its plan to rescind the state's RGGI-linked carbon market at the end of 2023, despite opponents maintaining that only the General Assembly has the authority to take this step.