Fund set up as offsetting alternative sticks mostly to CO2-focused projects

Published 18:04 on August 31, 2022 / Last updated at 18:04 on August 31, 2022 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, Canada, China, EMEA, International, Japan, Mexico, Middle East, Nature-based, New Zealand, Other APAC, South & Central, South Korea, Switzerland, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

A fund set up as an alternative to carbon offsetting has in its first year mostly opted to support projects that closely measure their tonne-for-tonne emissions impact, while reaffirming that the financing is tied to overall climate impact rather than measured CO2 results.