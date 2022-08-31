Australia’s GHG emissions rose by 1.5% in the twelve months to the March quarter of 2022 from the previous year, reflecting a modest economy-wide increase despite emissions from electricity continuing to fall, government data showed Thursday.
Australia’s GHG emissions rise by 1.5% despite fall in electricity sector
