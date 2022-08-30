European Carbon Analyst, BloombergNEF – London

European carbon analyst

BloombergNEF (BNEF) is seeking a talented and highly motivated individual to join our European carbon analysis team. To succeed in this role you will have a genuine passion for carbon markets, and want to be at the forefront of this exciting industry. You naturally form original opinions, and have an exceptional ability to communicate these to your audience via robust, defendable and well-structured analysis. You will have strong quantitative and qualitative analysis skills along with a particular aptitude for critically analysing complex subjects.

BNEF is a strategic research provider covering global commodity markets and the disruptive technologies driving the transition to a low-carbon economy. Our expert coverage assesses pathways for the power, transport, industry, buildings and agriculture sectors to adapt to the energy transition. We help commodity trading, corporate strategy, finance and policy professionals navigate change and generate opportunities.

Our team:

You will be based in our London office as part of the European carbon analyst team for BloombergNEF – the world’s leading independent provider of analysis, tools, data and research to decision makers advancing the future of energy. Our team of experts, spread across six continents, provides analysis and insight to the largest corporations across utilities and generation, oil & gas, equipment manufacturers, banking and finance, and government.

BNEF Ethos:

To succeed at BNEF we need people who can work in an independent manner and show initiative to develop their own viewpoints, yet be collaborative with colleagues. We don’t rely on the status quo, we look for innovative yet pragmatic thinking that turns big ideas into real insights and impact. Working at BNEF sometimes feels chaotic; we need teams that are both dynamic and structured to generate the unique perspectives our clients really value.

The role

– This is a data-heavy role and requires confidence in building and maintaining complex models and datasets. The successful candidate will contribute to regular reports and build their own expertise and research agenda, analysing the short-term and long-term trends that shape carbon markets and prices.

– Together with other team members, identifying topics of interest to clients, conducting research, and reporting on the findings in a timely manner.

– Contributing to our constantly evolving methodologies to facilitate the perpetual enhancement of our models and analytical tools.

– Clearly communicating research to clients and prospects, including presenting at conferences, webinars and meetings.

– Engaging with BNEF clients to help them extract the most value from our products.

– Developing a network of contacts in the industry and representing BNEF across a wide variety of senior stakeholders.

– Collaborate effectively within BNEF on cross-specialism themes impacting the European carbon markets including geopolitical, regulatory, policy, energy transition and net-zero related issues.

– Supporting cross-departmental flagship publications.

You will need to have:

– Strong knowledge, or demonstrable interest in carbon markets and the low carbon transition.

– Rigorous attention to detail and a commitment to high quality work.

– Curiosity and the ability to quickly understand, distil and work with complex topics and to communicate insights to both specialist and non-specialist audiences.

– An ability to understand, and summarise large datasets.

– Strong communication skills with a particular focus on writing business English to an immediately publishable standard with the minimum of editing.

– Ability to act as a thought-leader and self-starter, maintain a high work-rate and ability to work on parallel tasks.

– Advanced and well-developed Excel skills.

– A Bachelor’s degree in Business, Economics, Finance, Engineering, Science, Mathematics, Humanities or other relevant subject .

We would love to see:

– Experience in coding with Python (or similar language) with the goal of gathering, processing, and analysing data.

– Experience in setting up, running, maintaining, and interpreting results from complex models.

– Post-graduate qualifications in sciences, engineering, business or economics.

– Relevant internship or work experience in energy or other commodity markets.

– Second languages, particularly German, French, Spanish, Italian or Dutch.

If this sounds like you:

Please apply with your CV and a cover letter outlining your suitability for this role.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

Bloomberg is a disability inclusive employer. Please let us know if you require any reasonable adjustments to be made for the recruitment process. If you would prefer to discuss this confidentially, please email access2@bloomberg.net. Alternatively, you can get support from our disability partner EmployAbility, please contact +44 7852 764 684 or info@employ-ability.org.uk

