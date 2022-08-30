Business Development Executive, AlliedOffsets – London

AlliedOffsets was created by AlliedCrowds, a data and tech firm based in London. We are expanding our product offering and are looking for the right people to help us grow.

What We Do

AlliedOffsets has a unique mission: combine technology, data, and finance to bring radical transparency to carbon offsetting. We do this by creating innovative data products that help to improve transparency in the market. With 20,000+ projects in our database including details about the project, carbon credits, buyers, retirements, news, brokers, resellers, prices, forward curves and much more. Our current clients include corporations, financial institutions, brokers, academia, consulting firms, public sector entities, and research organizations.

Why We Do It

Carbon offsetting is becoming increasingly popular as companies and individuals around the world take a more active role in mitigating climate change. However, the market is very fragmented with (until now) no central registry for all the projects, making it difficult to know what the projects are, and how they compare with others. Our database allows a wide variety of industry actors to access information on projects across all registries, in order to make the market more transparent and available to all.

Role Description

Reporting to the Head of Sales and Marketing, this is an excellent opportunity for a business development professional to join a growing firm active in the intersection of technology, finance, and sustainability. The successful candidate will join a growing team in executing a sales strategy for an agile firm determined to disrupt the carbon market.

Responsibilities:

Achieve personal monthly/quarterly/yearly sales objectives

Conduct effective outbound lead generation and qualification

Qualify and develop inbound leads

Achieve and grow a deep understanding of diverse client needs and provide feedback to the product development team in order to maintain our differentiation and market lead

Take the initiative to achieve strong product knowledge, understanding the solutions you sell and grow in your ability to articulate the value of our offerings based on client needs

Manage the complete sales cycle from prospecting to signed contract

Prepare and conduct sales calls, demonstrations and meetings with clients, presenting to a variety of prospects including C-level executives

Leverage the HubSpot CRM to plan and execute lead generation, pipeline management and forecasting

Demonstrate strong communication and prospecting skills with personalized outreach and social selling leveraging LinkedIn

Support various marketing activities to contribute to strategic efforts

Represent AlliedOffsets at industry conferences and events, with the main task of lead generation

Work with marketing, research and tech teams to create marketing materials that showcase the product

Maintain excellent relationships with clients; occasionally perform account management tasks

Keep CRM up to date with activities and information related to sales progress with leads and opportunities

Required Experience:

Bachelor’s degree

2+ years of proven success in sales

Ability to thrive in a metrics-driven sales environment

A “hunter” personality with a drive to reach decision makers is essential

Highly coachable and eager to learn and grow in your career

Genuine interest and passion in environmental organizations — understanding of issues related to climate change

Excellent track record of generating leads and meeting sales targets

Creative thinking around sales strategy

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Strong understanding of ESG, Sustainability and carbon market trends and topics is a bonus

Understanding of and experience in selling tech products, especially SaaS or data platforms is a bonus

Ideal candidates will have experience in selling to stakeholders in the carbon sector, but not required

Fluency in more than one language is a bonus

Benefits

Work for a purpose-driven company knowing your efforts are helping to mitigate the effects of climate change and build a better world for future generations

Workplace pension contribution

Work in a collaborative environment with motivated, purpose-driven colleagues

International travel (based on current local and global travel situation)

Unlimited holiday entitlement

Office in central London location

Regular social events

Diversity & Inclusion Statement

AlliedCrowds strives to be a diverse and inclusive place where we can ALL be ourselves. No matter the visible or invisible differences, we have long been committed to fostering an environment where everyone has an equal opportunity to reach their full potential, be heard and valued.

While diversity and inclusion has long been a business priority, we know we have significant work to do and are accelerating our commitment in our workplace and community. With that said, we particularly encourage applications from people of all backgrounds and identities.

Compensation

Compensation for this position will be made of a base salary (based on experience), as well as commissions on generated sales.

To apply, please send your CV and a cover letter outlining your qualifications and your interest in the carbon market or sustainability sector to careers@alliedoffsets.com.