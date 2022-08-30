Boosted California 2030 climate goal heads to Senate floor, cap-and-trade review bill fails

Published 15:21 on August 30, 2022 / Last updated at 15:23 on August 30, 2022 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

California lawmakers on Monday evening advanced to the Senate floor a bill to strengthen the state’s 2030 GHG reduction target, while the Assembly turned down legislation that would have required regulator ARB to review the WCI-linked cap-and-trade programme.