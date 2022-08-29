Asia Pacific > Australian offset review begins with broad consultation

Australian offset review begins with broad consultation

Published 10:26 on August 29, 2022  /  Last updated at 10:26 on August 29, 2022  /  Asia Pacific, Australia  /  No Comments

Australia on Monday began the review of the domestic carbon credit scheme with the release of a consultation paper seeking views on the integrity of the market and potential changes for the government to consider.

