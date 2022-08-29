China > Chinese oil major commits to large-scale forest carbon offset deal as ETS entry looms

Published 09:34 on August 29, 2022  /  Last updated at 11:21 on August 29, 2022

Chinese oil major commits to large-scale forest carbon offset deal as ETS entry looms

One of China's biggest oil companies has agreed to buy millions of forest carbon credits from a state-owned forestry group based in the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, as it prepares to be brought into the national CO2 emissions trading scheme.

