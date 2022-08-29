One of China’s biggest oil companies has agreed to buy millions of forest carbon credits from a state-owned forestry group based in the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, as it prepares to be brought into the national CO2 emissions trading scheme.
Chinese oil major commits to large-scale forest carbon offset deal as ETS entry looms
One of China's biggest oil companies has agreed to buy millions of forest carbon credits from a state-owned forestry group based in the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, as it prepares to be brought into the national CO2 emissions trading scheme.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.