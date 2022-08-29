Carbon Project Analyst, Intern, Corporate Carbon – Sydney

If you enjoy working in a small, but rapidly growing team and delivering high quality work that has an impact, you will thrive working for Corporate Carbon.

About Corporate Carbon

Corporate Carbon, incorporating the Corporate Carbon Group of Companies, is one of Australia’s largest multi sector carbon project developers. We create new solutions for carbon market participation from carbon abatement activities. Our involvement ensures emissions reductions and co-benefits for the environment, individuals and businesses.

Our vision is: Sustainable planet. Better future. Our purpose is to reduce emissions by the gigatonne by accelerating global transformation and transition to a decarbonised economy. We demonstrate leadership in carbon project development, leveraging technology, innovation and navigating complexities – through multiple methodologies in multiple sectors.

We value respect, leadership, excellence, collaboration and flexibility.

We are a highly innovative company, experiencing strong growth. We have built a strong reputation as thought leaders in the climate sector.

Working with a range of stakeholders, we approach carbon activities with a proactive and innovative mindset. From carbon credit creation to sale, we enable our clients to monetise carbon abatement activities and secure viable returns from the Australian market. Corporate Carbon is also a project owner – and owns several properties on which we are undertaking a range of carbon projects.

The role

The Carbon Project Analyst – Intern supports best practice delivery of advisory services including technical modelling, analysis and research to develop the desired environmental, social and financial impacts of Corporate Carbon’s diversified portfolio of projects. Carrying out desktop research and analysis, the role assists in identifying and quantifying new opportunities to undertake new projects that are eligible under the Emissions Reduction Fund (ERF), and other carbon accounting standards, and that will deliver biodiversity and other ecological co-benefits.

As part of our graduate internship program, this paid 3-month full time intern role presents an opportunity to get a foot into Australia’s carbon industry. You will contribute to meeting Australia’s climate change targets and solving one of the most important problems of our time. Your work environment will be agile, engaging and flexible. You will receive a significant on the job training, industry experience and professional development.

Flexible working arrangements include a combination of working from home and the Sydney CBD office.

About you

• Imaginative – Look for possibilities and opportunities for creative solutions, show curiosity and openness to new ideas, and think outside the box.

• Authentic– Communicate honestly and openly, maintain integrity, express own views and align intent with impact. Apply high standards of ethical behaviour and demonstrates Corporate Carbon’s values.

• Accountable – Take responsibility for own performance, initiative, actions, impact on others and team performance – and encourage this in others.

• Adaptable – Embrace change and flexibility, demonstrate comfort with ambiguity and complexity, and support others through transition. Maintain calmness and persistence in the face of challenge or adversity, adjust and bounce back from challenging experiences.

• Striving – Show drive and motivation in the interests of the business and clients, identify opportunities, be proactive around improvements, focus on goals and prioritise work for greatest impact. Take reasonable and well calculated risks in the interest of the business and within boundaries. Seek out boundaries when unsure.

Knowledge and experience

• A graduate qualification in an environment-related science, engineering or other relevant technical discipline.

• Ability to grasp technical concepts, standards and regulatory requirements.

• Understanding of environmental established principles, standards, practices and/or frameworks.

• Ability to undertake numerical modelling in Microsoft Excel. Skills and experience using a variety of computer applications, including MS Office 365 and/or QGIS.

More information and how to apply

You can find out more by reading our overview of what it’s like to work for Corporate Carbon here: https://bit.ly/3ICkrwW and review the detailed role description here: https://bit.ly/3wyQkCU

If you meet the criteria and think Corporate Carbon could be the right place for you, email us your resume and application at info@corporatecarbon.com.au.