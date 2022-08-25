The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) on Wednesday pinpointed an October deadline for the state Supreme Court to temporarily lift an injunction of the state’s RGGI-linked cap-and-trade rulemaking, otherwise the state will miss the December auction.
Pennsylvania identifies October deadline for Q4 RGGI auction participation
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) on Wednesday pinpointed an October deadline for the state Supreme Court to temporarily lift an injunction of the state’s RGGI-linked cap-and-trade rulemaking, otherwise the state will miss the December auction.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.