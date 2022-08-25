Pennsylvania identifies October deadline for Q4 RGGI auction participation

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) on Wednesday pinpointed an October deadline for the state Supreme Court to temporarily lift an injunction of the state’s RGGI-linked cap-and-trade rulemaking, otherwise the state will miss the December auction.