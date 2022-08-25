Wildlife Works is eyeing a six-fold increase in carbon credit issuances amid a string of new projects, CEO Mike Korchinsky told Carbon Pulse, revealing the firm has already locked in enough forward sales to cover more than three years of its current output to eclipse an issuance cull at its flagship scheme.
INTERVIEW: REDD developer Wildlife Works eyes six-fold issuance ramp up by 2026
