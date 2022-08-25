A climate research and advocacy group announced on Thursday it had expanded its legal case against Australian oil and gas operator Santos for allegedly greenwashing its net zero plans, in a move that reflects growing scrutiny of energy company climate targets as well as the debate over gas’ role as a viable energy transition fuel.
Climate group broadens legal case against Santos for net zero greenwashing
