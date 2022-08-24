California offset issuance picks up pace, while price discounts narrow with CCA price setbacks

Published 23:25 on August 24, 2022 / Last updated at 23:40 on August 24, 2022

California regulator ARB doubled the compliance offsets distributed this week compared to its prior issuance earlier in August, according to government data published Wednesday, while offset discount values narrowed with WCI allowance prices falling from early week highs.