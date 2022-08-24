California electricity sector emissions rise in June as renewables wane

Published 22:23 on August 24, 2022 / Last updated at 22:23 on August 24, 2022 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

Electricity sector CO2 output in California remained beneath last year’s levels in June despite inching up, according to recent data from the California Independent System Operator (CAISO), as renewables’ share power generation declined month-over-month.