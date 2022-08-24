Year-to-date electricity sector CO2 output in California remained beneath last year’s levels despite inching up in June, according data published Wednesday from the California Independent System Operator (CAISO), as renewables’ share power generation declined month-over-month.
California electricity sector emissions rise in June as renewables wane
