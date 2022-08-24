Asia Pacific > Japan eyes long-term commitment to nuclear amid shaky energy system, climate targets

Published 11:31 on August 24, 2022  /  Last updated at 11:33 on August 24, 2022  /  Asia Pacific, Japan  /  No Comments

Japan will restart more idled nuclear plants and will consider the construction of next-generation reactors to ensure energy security, marking a major policy shift amid domestic opposition to nuclear energy a decade after the Fukushima disaster, media reported Wednesday, citing government officials.

