Japan will restart more idled nuclear plants and will consider the construction of next-generation reactors to ensure energy security, marking a major policy shift amid domestic opposition to nuclear energy a decade after the Fukushima disaster, media reported Wednesday, citing government officials.
Japan eyes long-term commitment to nuclear amid shaky energy system, climate targets
