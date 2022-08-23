Senior Environmental Planner, Cap-and-Invest Program and Linkage, Washington Department of Ecology – Lacey

Salary

Keeping Washington Clean and Evergreen

Washington has adopted ground-breaking legislation to address climate change by sharply reducing Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions and achieve carbon neutrality. Do you care passionately about climate change? Are you seeking a challenging and rewarding job in which you will be directly addressing the climate crisis? Then join us as we implement this historic legislation.

The Air Quality Program (AQP) is looking to fill the Senior Environmental Planner, Cap-and-Invest Program and Linkage (Environmental Planner 5) position. This position will be located at our Headquarters Building in Lacey, WA. Upon hire, you must live within a commutable distance from the duty station.

The mission of the Air Quality Program (AQP) is to protect and improve air quality in Washington and to protect our State’s environment for current and future generations. In 2021, Washington’s Legislature passed the landmark Climate Commitment Act (CCA) – a sweeping piece of legislation that directs Ecology to develop and implement the state’s first Cap-and-Invest Program and commits our state to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 95% by 2050.

Washington’s program is only the second such economy-wide program in the nation, and Ecology has been directed by the Legislature to have it up-and-running by January 1, 2023. It’s a big task with even bigger long-term impacts on the state’s greenhouse gas emissions and the global fight against climate change. Air Quality’s CCA Implementation Group is already hard at work and looking to hire a diverse range of mission-focused professionals to help us bring this important legislation to life.

As Senior Environmental Planner, Cap-and-Invest Program and Linkage, you will be the agency’s lead expert on the process Washington will use to explore linking the state’s Cap-and-Invest Program with other jurisdictions such as California and Quebec. This position will:

Design and lead the linkage process and research, develop, and provide recommendations to unit and program leadership concerning that process and the relevant criteria.

Develop and conduct the environmental justice assessment necessary to explore linkage.

Plan and lead Tribal outreach and consultation and public outreach and community engagement with a focus on reaching overburdened and impacted communities.

If a decision is made to link Washington’s Cap-and-Invest Program with other jurisdictions, provide technical support, advice, and expertise to support negotiating the agreement, rulemaking that may be necessary to implement linkage, and the development of any legislation that might be necessary.

Please Note: This is a project position that is funded through 2027. The Funding for this position has a high probability of being renewed for the next bi-annual budget.

About the Department of Ecology

Protecting Washington State’s environment for current and future generations is what we do every day at Ecology. We are a culture that is invested in making a difference. Join a team that is highly effective and collaborative, with leadership that embraces the value of people.

Ecology cares deeply about employee wellness; we go beyond traditional benefits, proudly offering:

A healthy life/work balance by offering flexible schedules and telework options for most positions.

An Infants at Work Program that is based on the long-term health values of infant-parent bonding and breastfeeding newborns.

Continuous growth and development opportunities.

A wellness program that offers education, fitness classes, and an agency-wide fondness for outdoor meetings.

Opportunities to serve your community and make an impact through meaningful work.

Our commitment to DEIR

Diversity, equity, inclusion, and respect (DEIR) are core values central to Ecology’s work. We strive to be a workplace where we are esteemed for sharing our authentic identities, while advancing our individual professional goals and collaborating to protect, preserve, and enhance the environment for current and future generations.

Diversity: We celebrate and appreciate diversity; our unique perspectives and abilities enrich us all and lead to innovative approaches and solutions.

Equity: We champion equity, recognizing that each of us need different things to thrive.

Inclusion: We intentionally create and hold space so that we all have meaningful opportunities to participate and contribute to Ecology’s work.

Respect: We treat each other with respect and dignity, acknowledging the inherent worth of our diverse perspectives and lived experiences, even in times of uncertainty and disagreement.We believe that DEIR is both a goal and an action. We are on a journey, honoring our shared humanity and taking steps to demonstrate our commitment to a vision where each of us is heard, seen, and valued.

Duties

What you will do:

As Senior Environmental Planner, Cap-and-Invest Program and Linkage, you will be responsible for:

Designing and leading the implementation of Washington’s process to explore linking with other carbon markets. This includes Tribal outreach and consultation, and public outreach and community engagement with a focus on reaching overburdened and impacted communities.

Developing and conducting the environmental justice assessment necessary to explore linking Washington’s Cap-and-Invest program with other programs.

Providing leadership and managing the workflow of the community outreach and engagement position that will assist in the process.

Providing briefings and status updates regarding the linkage process to the Climate Commitment Act (CCA) Implementation Group Manager, the Air Quality Program Manager, Agency Director and Deputy Director, and Governor’s Senior Policy Advisors.

Serving as the subject matter expert on linkage and identifying and analyzing regulatory implications of federal and state laws, rules, and policies on linkage and the Cap-and-Invest program.

Consulting with regulated entities, state and local agencies, groups focused on environmental and climate justice, stakeholders, and interested parties regarding linkage.

If a decision is made to pursue linkage, providing expert advice and technical assistance in negotiating a linkage agreement and in any rule-making or legislation that may be necessary.

Qualifications

Required Qualifications:

Experience for both required and desired qualifications can be gained through various combinations of formal professional employment, educational and volunteer experience. See below for how you may qualify.

Option 1:

A Bachelor’s degree with major emphasis in environmental science and/or policy; other areas of natural or social science and/or policy; land use, urban, regional, environmental, or natural resource planning; economics, finance, or business; project or program management; environmental justice; government, policy, regulation, public administration, communications; or closely allied fields AND seven (7) years of professional experience, which may include some or all of the following: environmental science and/or policy; other areas of natural or social science and/or policy; land use, urban, regional, environmental, or natural resource planning; economics, finance, or business; project or program management; environmental justice; government, policy, regulation, public administration, communications; or other closely allied field.

Option 2:

A Master’s degree or above with major emphasis in environmental science and/or policy; other areas of natural or social science and/or policy; land use, urban, regional, environmental, or natural resource planning; economics, finance, or business; project or program management; environmental justice; government, policy, regulation, public administration, communications; or closely allied fields AND five (5) years of professional experience, which may include some or all of the following: environmental science and/or policy; other areas of natural or social science and/or policy; land use, urban, regional, environmental, or natural resource planning; economics, finance, or business; project or program management; environmental justice; government, policy, regulation, public administration, communications; or other closely allied field.

Desired Qualifications:

We highly encourage you to apply even if you do not have some (or all) of the desired experience below.

Experience working to address climate change in some capacity, and an understanding of greenhouse gas (GHG) markets and GHG reduction programs and policies.

Experience managing time sensitive projects and working with a broad range of stakeholders in leading those projects.

Note: Having some (or all) of this desired experience may make your application more competitive in a highly competitive applicant pool.

