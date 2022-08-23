Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, SustainCERT – Amsterdam

We are looking for a senior leader to establish high performing marketing and communications functions, advance our brand reputation and drive success in establishing SustainCERT as the leading provider of digital verification solutions in the climate & sustainability ecosystem.

Come join our team of mission-driven individuals with big ideas, tireless optimism and the belief that our work can change the world.

1. About SustainCERT

Carbon impact verification is one of the few sectors left untouched by the digital revolution. We are shoothing for the moon when it comes to setting ambitious climate targets yet still rely on archaic tools to make sure we are delivering on them.

At SustainCERT, we are on a mission to develop digital verification solutions to make credible climate action the new business as usual. We are working to disrupt our industry by launching the world’s first software platform to enable digital verification of impact claims across carbon markets and value chains. We strive for more accessibility, more transparency and more scalability because we believe creating a race to the top, where those who take action can be recognised and incentivised to aim higher, is the only way to truly meet our collective climate objectives.

2. About the Position

Reporting to the Chief Executive Officer, the Chief Marketing & Communications Officer (‘CMCO’) is responsible for the long term success of the marketing and communications functions and their contribution to SustainCERT’s ambition to become the leading provider of digital verification solutions in the climate and sustainability ecosystem.

As the company experiences an accelerated growth phase, the CMCO will work collaboratively and crossfunctionally with relevant internal and external stakeholders to enhance SustainCERT brand presence, awareness and reputation across key audiences and markets. He/she will establish and manage a high performing marketing function in support of our ambitious growth objectives, will implement an effective leadership communications strategy and oversee corporate communications.

The Chief Marketing & Communications Officer will manage an initial team of 3 employees, including the Communications Director, the communications manager and the event manager (both reporting to the Communications Director). Additional positions focusing on marketing and external affairs will be created as required.

3. Primary responsibilities and tasks

Lead brand development and maintain a strong corporate reputation Oversee the development and implementation of an effective brand strategy Drive strong brand ambassadorship (internal and external) and ensure continued support from key stakeholders Establish and implement an external relations strategy in anticipation of the company’s expansion into new markets and sectors; Oversee crises communication and ensure the organization is ready to handle any unexpected event potentially impacting its reputation; Lead and manage the use of data to measure reputation and the effectiveness of communication strategies and activities.

In close collaboration with the Head of Business Development, develop and manage a marketing function in the shape and form required to effectively support delivery of the company’s growth ambitions, including Supporting the Go To Market and sales strategies of the business development team in developing market segments and customer profiles/personas Overseeing the development and implementation of demand marketing strategies and tactics. Overseeing the planning, execution and evaluation of integrated marketing communication campaigns. Overseeing the production and delivery of marketing materials

In close collaboration with the Communications Director, support the development of the communications function and oversee all corporate communications activities, including: Brand messaging and visual identity Media engagement and thought leadership Social media strategy and presence Event management and representation CEO profiling Website management and upgrades

In close collaboration with the CEO and the management team (specifically the Chief People and Culture Officer), design and implement an effective leadership communications strategy aiming at the following outcomes Employees understand and align to SustainCERT culture, values, strategy and goals; Psychologically safe work culture with high levels of trust; Changes are effectively communicated and employees proactively engage.



4. Qualifications

At least 15 years of overall professional experience; including 5-plus years of senior leadership experience in a marketing & communications role in a sustainability context

Track record of successfully leading marketing & communications teams as well as developing and executing effective branding, marketing and communications strategies, ideally in a fast growth, agile company context

Track record in establishing a marketing function, leading external affairs and enhancing reputation ideally in the sustainability ecosystem

Well versed in climate and sustainability strategies of corporates and investors; ideally with an existing network in the sustainability sector

Demonstrated excellence in cross-functional collaboration

A successful track record in setting priorities; sharp analytic, organization and problem solving skills which support and enable sound decision making

Excellent communication and relationship building skills with an ability to prioritize, negotiate, and work with a variety of internal and external stakeholders

A multi-tasker with the ability to wear many hats in a fast-paced environment

Personal qualities of integrity, credibility, and dedication to combatting climate change

Strong team player

Ability to work independently and on own initiative

Minimum of a BA, ideally with a related graduate degree

5. Recruitment process and timeline

Applications can be sent to recruitment@sustain-cert.com. The position will remain open until a suitable candidate is found. Candidates selected for a first round interview will be notified by email. Please note candidates will not be notified unless selected for an interview.

Salary will be based on experience and include benefits (e.g 5 weeks paid leave).