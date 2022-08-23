Japanese shipping company Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) has acquired “in-principle approval” for the design of a large-scale liquefied CO2 (LCO2) carrier by the Tokyo-based classification group ClassNK, it announced on Tuesday.
Japan’s MOL gets approval to design large-scale LCO2 carrier to transport 1 MtCO2 a year
