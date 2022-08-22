Technical Director, Climate Warehouse, International Emissions Trading Association (IETA) – Singapore/remote

The Climate Warehouse is a market infrastructure institution which aims to mobilise climate action toward the Paris Agreement’s objectives by enhancing transparency and environmental integrity of carbon credit transactions and international carbon markets. Earlier in 2022, IETA, the Government of Singapore and the World Bank facilitated a consultation process to define the governance and financial aspects relating to the implementation of a Climate Warehouse with a group of over 70 countries and entities. That process recommended the creation of a new governance body to operationalise the Climate Warehouse, starting in 2022.

There will be four parts to the new governance body:

Interim Council, comprising governments, independent carbon crediting programmes and market participants

Technical Committee comprising technical experts

User Forum comprising market participants

Secretariat

The Secretariat will support the Interim Council and the other governing bodies, develop the work programme and drive its implementation, develop recommendations for strategic decisions for approval by the Interim Council, carry out operational tasks, and coordinate and communicate with external organisations. In the initial two year set up phase, the Secretariat will be hosted by IETA in Singapore.

We are recruiting a Technical Director to support the work of this new entity. The candidate will report to the Executive Director and will be responsible for implementing the IT and technical aspects of the Climate Warehouse work programme. In particular, this will include managing the work programme of the Technical Committee, which will be a group of external stakeholders tasked with advising on the technical operation and development of the Climate Warehouse platform.

Job Title

Technical Director – Climate Warehouse

Roles and Responsibilities

The role of the Technical Director will be to lead the technical and IT work of the Climate Warehouse.

Specific responsibilities will include:

Designing, developing and managing the work programme of the Technical Committee. This will require good decision-making skills and engaging with a variety of stakeholders on topics at the convergence of technology and carbon markets

Leading the iterative development of the data model used in the Climate Warehouse platform, potentially including codifying it as an independent standard, which may involve coordinating with standard setting bodies such as the British Standards Institution and Enterprise Singapore

Working with registries from both national and independent carbon crediting programmes to help build their technical knowledge of the Climate Warehouse and facilitate their participation as data providers. This will involve defining the process to coordinate onboarding efforts with the World Bank and the IT provider

Managing the development and drafting of a technology roadmap for the Climate Warehouse. This will involve generating and drafting concepts at the cutting-edge of the intersection between technology and carbon markets. It will also involve consulting with both the Technical Committee and external stakeholders

Planning resource needs to implement the technology roadmap, including personnel and investment, and leading research into IT service providers

Managing the relationship between the Climate Warehouse and its IT service provider. This will involve ensuring that updates and enhancements to the platform are communicated and implemented by the IT provider

Working with the other bodies within the Climate Warehouse, such as the Interim Council and User Forum. The candidate will be expected to liaise with these groups on a number of topics including upgrades they want to see implemented to the Warehouse platform

Represent the Climate Warehouse at public events and conference and act as its ambassador

Desired Competencies and Skills

The successful candidate should have:

At least 5 – 10 years’ experience of developing and working with large databases – ideally in a blockchain environment – and in applying technical solutions to climate change, environment or development challenges

Master’s degree in IT, computer science, engineering and other relevant areas in policy/economics

Knowledge of different IT data platforms and understanding of decentralised ledger technologies and their deployment

Strong understanding of international carbon markets and the information systems used for generating and transacting carbon assets

Demonstrated ability to manage external client relations and lead multi-stakeholder dialogue

Track record of teamwork and ability to produce high-quality results and outputs with limited supervision

Experience working in a developing country context is desirable

Familiarity and experience working with carbon market infrastructure institutions including carbon crediting programmes and registries, trading exchanges, and market intermediaries

Excellent communication and networking skills, ready to reach out to decision makers in a variety of carbon market participants

Entrepreneurial approach, resilience, flexibility and ability to adapt to significant workloads, prioritising accordingly

Enthusiasm and a willingness to learn, collaborate and grow your professional skills

Fluent in written and spoken English, with preference for an additional language (ideally French, Mandarin or Spanish)

Ready to work in a small yet international organisation, to show initiative and to gradually take over responsibilities

Available for frequent travel

Location

The position can be based in Singapore or a remote location.

Salary

Salary will be commensurate with experience.

Reporting Lines

The role will report directly to the Executive Director of the Climate Warehouse.

How to Apply

If you are interested in the role, please send your CV and Cover Letter to secretariat@ieta.org by Friday, 23 September 2022.