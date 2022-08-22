Senior Program Officer, Energy Innovation, Verra – Remote (Worldwide)

Job Title: Senior Program Officer, Energy Innovation

Location: Remote – Worldwide (with significant overlap with US business hours)

Start Date: Immediately

Reports to: Manager, Energy Innovation

Verra is a global leader helping to tackle the world’s most intractable environmental and social challenges. As a mission-driven non-profit organization, Verra is committed to helping reduce greenhouse gas emissions, improve livelihoods and protect natural resources across the private and public sectors. We support climate action and sustainable development with standards, tools, and programs that credibly, transparently, and robustly assess environmental and social impacts and enable funding for sustaining and scaling up projects that deliver these benefits. We work in any arena where we see a need for clear standards, a role for market-based mechanisms, and an opportunity to generate significant environmental and social value.Verra manages a portfolio of standards, including the:

Verified Carbon Standard (VCS) — the world’s leading carbon crediting program, with more than 1600 registered projects in 80 countries that account for two-thirds of all voluntary carbon market transaction volume.

Sustainable Development Verified Impact Standard (SD VISta) — a flexible framework for assessing and reporting on the sustainable development benefits of project-based activities.

Climate, Community & Biodiversity (CCB) Standards — to identify projects that simultaneously address climate change, support local communities and smallholders, and conserve biodiversity.

Plastic Waste Reduction Program — to enable robust impact assessment of new or scaled-up waste recovery and recycling projects around the globe.

Verra is creating the new role of Senior Program Officer, Energy Innovation to support the development of new methodologies for the global energy transition and other technological greenhouse gas (GHG) innovation opportunities. The selected candidate will be at the forefront of the voluntary carbon market and innovative approaches to emissions reduction and removal.

A day with Verra’s Innovation Team might include…

Engaging project developers, technical experts, and other stakeholders to determine how potential projects related to the energy transition could benefit from new Verified Carbon Standard (VCS) methodologies and standards, and to significantly scale up GHG reductions and removals.

Providing input and guidance to the VCS Program Development and Innovations team and Program Management team on key issues that should be considered when assessing the quality of proposed VCS methodologies.

Collaborating with Verra’s Policy and Markets team, to track emerging policies and compliance systems, and assess the potential for Verra standards to support government emission reduction/removal objectives.

Specific functions you will be responsible for…

Supporting the team’s understanding of emerging energy and industrial trends, policies, international frameworks, and government incentives to reduce emissions.

Advancing energy transition-related projects related to clean hydrogen, renewables, methane emissions reduction in the oil & gas or mining industries, CCS, and other technological GHG opportunities.

Reviewing concept notes and methodology submissions, providing clarity to stakeholders about the methodology development process, and providing feedback to project proponents.

Engaging with stakeholders to identify new methodologies and potential standards that could scale GHG reductions and removals in the energy and industrial sectors.

Supporting Verra’s Program and Policy & Markets teams to identify and advance other energy-related opportunities for generating carbon credits and sustainable development benefits.

Attend and represent Verra at relevant industry conferences, workshops, and/or on key working groups.

Evaluating and improving Verra program standards to ensure high transparency and integrity programs that are clear internally/externally.

You bring with you…

A degree, preferably a Master’s, in sciences, engineering, public policy or a related field.

Five (or more) years of relevant professional experience in carbon markets and the energy-climate space, particularly in methane emissions reduction technologies, clean hydrogen, energy transition, renewables, CCS, regulations/standards, and emission reduction or removal strategies.

Expertise in and experience advancing GHG accounting/reporting practices and requirements in the energy or industrial sector. Preference will be given to candidates with direct experience working in carbon standards and/or emission reduction regulations with GHG accounting training and/or certification being an advantage.

Demonstrated experience in stakeholder engagement and experience collaborating with multi-disciplinary stakeholders to deliver results and advance projects.

Track record of successfully navigating complex and evolving environments. An ability to think creatively and in a solution-oriented manner is essential.

An existing network of key organizations and individuals working in the emission reduction/removal space.

The ability to multitask, take initiative and work independently while also demonstrating project management skillsets in delivering projects of a technical nature, public policy/engagement and/or as it relates to government regulations.

Culturally aware with the ability to work with stakeholders and partners from different countries and cultures.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills. Fluency in English is essential with fluency in other languages being an advantage.

In this role, you will see growth opportunities by…

Being creative! Develop creative yet workable approaches and methodologies to address key technological and implementation challenges associated with the carbon accounting and crediting of energy emission reduction and removal projects.

Learning! Remain at the forefront of regulations, technological innovation, and carbon markets by researching opportunities and emissions reduction and/or removals technologies.

Taking ownership! Work on groundbreaking programs designed to drive finance towards high-impact activities that solve some of the most pressing environmental issues of our day.

Connecting! Learn from a diverse group of climate and SD thought leaders and other dedicated professionals at Verra. Expand your network of professionals working on climate change and sustainable development (SD), including government officials, private-sector actors, NGOs, and others.

You will know you are successful, if…

VCS methodologies are recognized as having the highest integrity and workability.

Verra continues to be the leading standard-setting organization in the voluntary carbon market, with technological innovations playing an increasing role in its climate impact.

Verra partners consistently express positive feedback for Verra’s management of its industrial innovations.

You will join a great team…

From diverse locations and professional/cultural backgrounds, including carbon market experts, project developers, consultants, policymakers, researchers, auditors, and more.

Committed to driving finance at scale to projects and programs that advance climate action and sustainable development through high-quality standards and programs.

Share a common set of values: Teamwork, Results, Integrity, Balance, and Exploration.

Compensation at Verra

To help us attract and retain top talent, Verra pays employees competitively to the market. In return, we expect each employee to, at a minimum:

Meet expectations in terms of work effort and performance;

Take the initiative to build the skills and knowledge needed to do their job effectively; and

Embody Verra’s values.

For this position, the salary range is USD $59,108 – $72,207 depending on experience.

We will recognize employees who go beyond expected performance with salary increases and/or promotions, but the bar for earning those rewards is high.

Salary is one component of Verra’s total compensation package which also includes:

Top-tier health, vision and dental care, and life insurance;

Verra contributions to each employee’s retirement plan;

Verra contributions as required by national labor laws in countries where staff are located;

Paid Time Off (PTO) comprising 22-30 days plus ten floating holidays, sabbatical after five years of service, and other leave allowances; and

Funds to support professional development.

How to Apply

To apply, please send us the following:

Cover letter (not to exceed one page)

Resume/CV (not to exceed two pages)

Verra provides equal opportunity for all job applicants and employees and is committed to providing a work environment free of discrimination. We conduct our recruitment and hiring without regard to race, color, religion, gender identity, sex, sexual orientation, national origin, age, marital status, pregnancy, physical or mental disability, genetics, veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by applicable federal, state, and local law.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.

