Head of Sales and Business Development,  Abatable – London

Location: London.

Salary range: £80-90k plus stock options (0.6-0.7%)

Fight climate change by helping companies offset their carbon emissions

Abatable simplifies carbon offsetting procurement and management decisions for clients. We focus on offering corporates offsetting portfolio bundles based on their budget, impact, and location preferences, with a focus on backing innovative carbon removal projects alongside more cost-effective nature-based offsetting solutions. We also look to act as a funding provider and off-taker for GHG removal and reduction emission projects.

We founded Abatable in July 2021 and we are backed by experienced investors such as Global Founders Capital, Blue Bear Capital and Y Combinator.

Your mission at Abatable

We’re looking for an experienced commercial leader to help us increase the number of companies we help through our solutions. We’ve made good progress refining our Ideal Customer Profile and building a matching pipeline of potential customers. Now we’re ready to accelerate on growth with your help.

Continue refining and expanding the Ideal Customer Profile we developed into new and promising customer segments with data-driven recommendations

Lead our commercial efforts, defining our pricing model for different solutions and different targets

Drive deals through the full sales cycle, from prospecting and initial discovery, through platform demos and to final closing, ensuring that customers receive the highest level of service in each stage

Deploy focused outbound sales campaigns built around the needs of the carbon project developers we partner with. This will give you the opportunity to work closely with our carbon team and require you to become knowledgeable on carbon markets subject matter in order to advise prospective clients.

Develop and execute on a partnership strategy to drive exponential growth for our platform

Work closely with the product team to feed back customer insights and pain points that will inform our product strategy

The work you’ll do over the next 6 months will build the foundations of our sales organisation, which you’ll be expected to hire and lead. The key to succeed is to develop a repeatable sales process which you’ll own end-to-end

Who we’re looking for

We don’t believe in defining strict requirements for any role. In fact, we are quite open- minded about the type of candidates we want to meet. However, we are an early-stage company so it’s important that we tell you more about the expectations we have for this role so that you can understand whether you’d feel fulfilled and energised to come work every day:

7+ years of experience in corporate sales roles, ideally with enterprise-level clients . We are flexible on the years of experience but we think this is a good proxy for the type of skills we expect you to have

. We are flexible on the years of experience but we think this is a good proxy for the type of skills we expect you to have Experience in the carbon markets is desirable, but at a minimum we expect you to come from the broader sustainability / ESG industry.

but at a minimum we expect you to come from the broader sustainability / ESG industry. You have an entrepreneurial and self-starter mindset. We’re an early-stage company and growing very fast which means our positioning, products and value proposition can evolve quickly.

We’re an early-stage company and growing very fast which means our positioning, products and value proposition can evolve quickly. Proven negotiation skills through landing large contracts and partnerships

Experience designing and implementing a sales strategy from scratch and executing on the end-to-end sales process , including generating and closing sales from cold outreach

, including generating and closing sales from cold outreach Strong analytical skills that show you can leverage data to make informed decisions and experience working with CRM tools

and experience working with CRM tools You have excellent verbal and written communication skills and enjoy working in a team. We work very cross-functionally and encourage internal dialogue to learn from and help each other achieve our goals.

What we offer

Opportunity to join an early-stage climate tech startup and learn a great deal about climate change and the carbon offsetting space

Learn what it means to build a new company from the ground up

Compensation: The choice to structure your compensation package, with a competitive salary (£80-90k) and an attractive share options package (0.6-0.7%)

Flexible working arrangements: work from home or anywhere, whenever you want

Equipment: We’ll provide you with whatever you need to work effectively. iMacs or Macbook pros, Displays, and mobile devices are standard issue. Need software licenses? We’ve got you covered

Holidays: 25 days holiday (excl. bank holidays) Pension enrolment for all employees

Cycle to work scheme

Define our future benefits – We are still super early stage – As we bring in more funding, benefits will grow to include healthcare, flexible work space, regular meet- ups. Join now, and have a say in how we manage office space, meet-ups, etc

How to apply

Please email your CV to v alerio@abatable.com, along with anything else you think might help your application. We are an early-stage company in a market which is growing and would like to learn from you and what interests you about the possibility of working with us.

We’ll be in touch with the next steps as quickly as we can.