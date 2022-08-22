Climate Change Consultant, Hamerkop Climate Impacts – London

Duty station: London, United Kingdom

Application Deadline: 13th September 2022

Start date: as soon as possible

If you have been working on climate change, carbon management, sustainability or geospatial analysis over the past few years, and want to apply it to energy access or forest conservation and restoration and are looking for an exciting organisation to be part of, this may be for you.

About Hamerkop Climate Impacts Ltd

HAMERKOP was established in 2018 in the United Kingdom and is a boutique consultancy specialising in climate change, carbon and climate finance, with the intent to trigger social and environmental impacts in developing countries. The vision of HAMERKOP is a world where international climate finance efficiently and directly services the interests and rights of local communities to a clean and resilient development focused on inclusive welfare. HAMERKOP mostly works in developing countries, where it provides advisory services around 3 main pillars:

• Climate project certification and implementation. We support climate change mitigation projects to be certified so they can be partially or fully funded through the sale of carbon offsets on the carbon markets. We also support activities implementation and monitor the ongoing impacts generated by these energy access and nature-based solution projects.

• Independent expert advice on the carbon markets. We provide strategic advice for carbon offset buyers on procuring carbon assets and for project developers on retailing strategies, fundraising and dealing with policy issues; and educational support on the state and structure of the carbon markets, and emerging trends.

• Climate change policy and projects. We support developing countries to formulate and revise their climate change strategies and roadmaps. We work with international organisations and governmental authorities for the design and assessment of climate change adaptation or mitigation projects (incl. ecosystems conservation and restoration), programmes and policies, eligible for climate finance.

HAMERKOP has staff in the United Kingdom and Singapore, and has successfully been delivering in excess of 70 advisory assignments on energy access, climate change, and natural ecosystems restoration in 30+ countries and for 40+ organisations. HAMERKOP works at the intersection of the public and private sectors, with governments, international organisations, NGOs and private companies.

We help our clients design, implement, manage and monitor projects and activities in the energy and forestry sectors that deliver measurable social and environmental impacts and are eligible to climate finance mechanisms.

HAMERKOP has embarked in a growth strategy and is looking for consultants to grow its team from 4 consultants at the start of the year to 7 by the end of the year. This position is for a consultant with a minimum of 4 years of experience in relation to climate change and/or geospatial analysis. As a start-up and ambitious company, HAMERKOP offers a stimulating work environment. It is a place where you can apply your skills to some of the world’s most challenging, interesting, and meaningful projects.

Role Description – Responsibilities

This newly created consultant position will consist of growing and delivering a diverse range of stimulating consultancy assignments either in relation to energy access or forestry, or a combination of both (depending on the candidate’s experience). You will be expected to collaborate actively with HAMERKOP’s consultants on studies, analytics, assessment, formulation and technical studies related to energy access projects (notably with a strong emphasis on modern energy cooking solutions) or related to forestry (e.g., management, conservation, restoration) in developing countries and eligible to various climate-related financing mechanisms; as well as advise a range of NGOs and private companies on their carbon neutrality strategy. You will report directly to the director and will be expected to work autonomously.

Your duties will include:

• Supporting the delivery of client assignments: emission reduction project formulation, implementation support and certification of improved cookstoves and forestry projects to Verra and the Gold Standard for NGOs and the private sector; climate change mitigation and adaptation projects feasibility and formulation for international organisations and governments; voluntary carbon market strategic advice for NGOs and the private sector.

• Originating projects to be funded through carbon finance and the carbon markets: identification of credible implementation partners; structuring concept notes and business plans; project due diligence; project budget negotiation; pitching to financial sponsors; negotiating long term emission reduction purchase and funding agreements.

• Supporting business development: identification of opportunities; networking; technical and commercial proposal drafting; concept note drafting; identifying and liaising with partners; sourcing of experts; and follow-up with prospects.

• Liaising with and building external relationships will be an important part of the role, with a requirement to liaise with project teams, clients, and representatives from partner organisations.

• Keeping abreast of fast developing and complex climate change policy and finance development (e.g., COPs, national and international legislations, etc.).

• Promoting HAMERKOP’s brand and credibility to external stakeholders through blog content creation and sharing.

Candidate skills and knowledge

Required

• Minimum of 4 years of relevant professional experience

• BSc or Master in a technical field related to geospatial analysis, energy, energy access (engineering or social science), environmental sciences or forestry

• Working experience of geomatics and geospatial analysis. Good working knowledge of QGIS (or similar) would be advantageous

• Attention to details, strong analytical and problem-solving skills and ability to produce well-presented, error-free results and reports

• Spoken and written fluency in English

• Excellent organisational skills, with the ability to work autonomously

• Advanced knowledge of Word, PowerPoint and Excel

• A positive mindset, good humour and team spirit

• Good verbal and written communication skills

• Commitment to supporting the team in a growing and dynamic business

Desired

• Prior experience working in developing countries (ideally Africa or Southeast Asia) on climate change, energy or forestry issues

• Spoken and written fluency in a second language would be a strong advantage

• Knowledge and understanding of greenhouse gas emission accounting

• Prior experience working for a consulting company and producing reports

• Prior experience with the carbon markets

Term of the position

This position is offered as a permanent position.

The candidate must be based in the UK and/or have the right to work in the UK.

Location of position

The role will mostly be based in our new office in Chancery Lane / Holborn. Flexible working arrangements will be considered. The successful applicant may be required to travel in developing countries to work with clients and partners.

Application Process

Please send a single PDF document containing your CV (max 3 pages) and a 1-page value proposition letter (not a cover letter) indicating the possible start date and explaining what you could bring to the team and the organisation. Send this document to careers@hamerkop.co with the subject title “Application: Climate Change Consultant 2022”.

The deadline for submitting your application is midnight on 13th September 2022.

The team as it stands is very gender-balanced and with our commitment to inclusivity, we encourage all qualified candidates to apply.