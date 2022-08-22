EUA prices toppled 6.6% on Monday, falling away from recent record levels in active trading amid anticipation of September’s increase in auction volumes and the need for liquidity to support energy positions, as gas and power posted increases of as much as 25% in the morning after Gazprom said the Nord Stream 1 pipeline would close for a brief maintenance.
Euro Markets: EUAs drop 6.6% in heavier trading amid energy spike, liquidity concerns
