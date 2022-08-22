Euro Markets: EUAs drop 6.6% in heavier trading amid energy spike, liquidity concerns

Published 17:41 on August 22, 2022 / Last updated at 18:00 on August 22, 2022 / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments

EUA prices toppled 6.6% on Monday, falling away from recent record levels in active trading amid anticipation of September's increase in auction volumes and the need for liquidity to support energy positions, as gas and power posted increases of as much as 25% in the morning after Gazprom said the Nord Stream 1 pipeline would close for a brief maintenance.