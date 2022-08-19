Technical Specialist, Social Equity & Rights, Climate & Nature Linkages, Fauna & Flora International – Cambridge

Technical Specialist, Social Equity & Rights, Climate & Nature Linkages

Founded in 1903, Fauna & Flora International (FFI) is the world’s longest established international conservation organisation. Our vision is to create a sustainable future for the planet where biodiversity is conserved by the people living closest to it. We aim to do this through the conservation of threatened species and ecosystems worldwide, choosing solutions that are sustainable, based on sound science and take account of human needs. We have become a trusted entity in the world of conservation. Today FFI is active in over 40 countries.

FFI is seeking a qualified candidate for the position of Technical Specialist, Social Equity and Rights, in the Climate & Nature Linkages programme. You will you be a subject-matter expert on all aspects of social equity and rights in the context of NbS for climate initiatives. You will have strong technical skills relevant to the development of the socio-economic elements in REDD+ and other NbS projects. In particular, you will ideally have direct experience in the design and facilitation of land tenure clarification, Free Prior Informed Consent (FPIC), benefit-sharing and grievance redress mechanisms; and knowledge of innovative area-based conservation approaches as means to strengthen rights-based approaches, community engagement, participation and agency.

Working closely with regional project teams and other technical specialists, you will play a vital role in the technical design and implementation of pioneering projects in high conservation value landscapes with focus countries initially including Liberia, Tanzania, Belize and Cambodia. You will be responsible for leading the field and desk-based work streams required for the preparation of social sections in Climate, Community and Biodiversity Standards (CCBS) and Plan Vivo (PV) Project Documents (PDs) and reporting; and contribute to the development of internal and partner capacities. You will also play a key role in FFI’s influencing work, particularly with the private sector and government, to promote locally-led solutions to the climate and nature crises, and the critical role of Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities (IPLCs).

You will demonstrate the ability to think holistically and to work collaboratively with field staff and other technical specialists from diverse disciplines and teams to effectively integrate social equity and rights work-streams within nature-based carbon activities. This is a unique opportunity to leverage your proven experience of community engagement and technical advisory, to help create transformative benefits for local people and wildlife, in developing and middle-income countries.

In return, the role offers the opportunity to work within an international, impactful and ground-breaking organisation, at the forefront of global conservation. In addition, FFI offers a generous pension contribution, attractive annual leave allowance and life insurance. Our offices are located in central Cambridge, just a few minutes’ walk from glorious historic buildings and museums, the picturesque River Cam, the central market and shopping centre, and a host of cafés and restaurants.

