Speculators build CCA position before Q3 auction, emitters’ holdings inch lower

Published 23:40 on August 19, 2022 / Last updated at 23:40 on August 19, 2022 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

Financial players continued adding to their California Carbon Allowance (CCA) holdings this week ahead of the Q3 WCI auction, while regulated entities shortened their positions, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Friday.