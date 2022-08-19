Pennsylvania appears to miss Q3 RGGI auction as court maintains injunction

Published 17:10 on August 19, 2022 / Last updated at 17:10 on August 19, 2022

Pennsylvania on Friday seemed primed to have allowances removed from the September RGGI auction after a court did not rule on a request to temporarily lift an injunction against the state’s power sector cap-and-trade rulemaking.