Manager, Corporate Responsibility, Gold Standard – Remote, UK based

ROLE PURPOSE

The Gold Standard Foundation seeks a manager for its programme to develop best practice corporate responsibility framework and innovative solutions that enable business to meet their sustainability targets regulation.

This is a remote role, based in the UK.

WHAT WE DO

Gold Standard is a thought leader, innovator and standards body that develops the enabling conditions and solutions to promote the best that can be achieved in climate and development projects. It was established in 2003 by WWF and other international NGOs as a best practice standard to ensure projects that reduced carbon emissions under the UN’s Clean Development Mechanism (CDM) also delivered sustainable development benefits. Today, our standard, ‘Gold Standard for the Global Goals’, allows climate and development initiatives within carbon markets, corporate supply chains, and sustainable finance to manage, measure and maximise their impacts toward the Net Zero ambition of the Paris Agreement and the Sustainable Development Goals.

In the context of corporate responsibility, Gold Standard supports the development of robust target setting, accounting and claims frameworks. Our work then supplements these by understanding and developing solutions to enable finance to flow to high quality and high ambition action.

OUR VALUES

PIONEERING

For almost 20 years, Gold Standard has shown how finance can achieve its highest potential towards climate and sustainable development. We’ve created innovative new standards, programmes and tools that raise the bar for quality across a broader range of applications than carbon markets, including towards and beyond corporate inventories. We focus on those that can realise the greatest ambition and have the most promise to contribute to our vision and mission, bringing them to market with the requisite planning and resources.

RIGOROUS

We build on our reputation for quality and rigour with more robust measurement of outcomes, stronger safeguards and greater impact across the Sustainable Development Goals. We are committed to supporting our civil society allies in their endevours to create credible, non-arbitrary corporate responsibility frameworks and understandings. Our objective is to then enable action towards them and to make rigour simpler and more achievable at scale.

COLLABORATIVE

We work with key partners who share our goals and complement our strengths. Our partnership strategy aims to move beyond working opportunistically as a delivery partner in favor of collaborating in long-term strategic synergy.

TRANSPARENT

We were established to bring confidence, trust, and accountability to carbon markets. We will continue to take strides to improve transparency in our own processes, in the broader market and in non-market mechanisms.

The Gold Standard Foundation is looking to build our team with exceptional people who are excited and driven to shape and deliver this ambition and uphold our values. We are now seeking a strong manager for our corporate responsibility programme.

YOU WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR:

Programme development and implementation:

Manage Gold Standard’s understanding of the existing and emerging corporate regulatory and voluntary framework landscape.

Manage the programme of research and development of innovative solutions for corporate responsibility for climate and nature. Current examples include:

Developing solutions for value chain emissions abatement and beyond value chain mitigation, respectful of the Greenhouse Gas Protocol and Science Based Targets frameworks

Advancing solutions for corporate Scope 3 actions related to purchased goods

Exploring and developing solutions towards zero deforestation and nature targets

Engage with the wider technical and Gold Standard teams to explore how these solutions may link to Gold Standard product offering, including certification of projects, programmes and portfolios (note the role does not include the management of standard setting or assurance, though specific programmes may include elements of these, managed by others in the team)

Oversee the programme management of internal and external funding requirements, including reporting (programme and financial) and deliverables. Note that in some cases programme deliverables will be directly authored by this role, in others it will be delegated internally or managed by external partners. The role will provide management to all.

Internal and external engagement:

Coordinate and direct inputs towards the ongoing review and evolution of Gold Standard’s strategy as relates to corporate responsibility.

Design, implement and manage a strong engagement plan, growing our network of corporate, civil society and government contacts, partners and supporters relevant to corporate regulation and voluntary frameworks.

Engage within the Gold Standard team to identify and maximise linkages with other work.

Provide content and support the development of a thought leadership programme as related to corporate responsibility.

Provide content and support the development of key events, including participating as moderator or panel member at public or online events.

YOU WILL BRING TO THE ROLE:

Qualifications and experience in corporate responsibility, with particular focus on corporate reporting and target setting for climate and nature.

At least 5-7 years experience in a relevant field with at least 3 years as a manager of significant programmes

Excellent organizational, communication and presentation skills, including an ability to engage and build strong alliances with the range of stakeholders relevant to this role.

Strong programme management skills, including the coordination of work outputs and finance outputs related to internally and externally funded programmes.

Ability handling speedily and efficiently internal and external requests.

Willingness to travel to major worldwide events, such as Climate Week, COP, corporate sustainability events, etc where required.

Excellent written and verbal communications in English

Experience working with MS office software (Word, Excel, Access, PowerPoint) , and an ability to rapidly master new tools.

Experience working in an NGO or International organization an advantage, a strong personal commitment to integrity, quality and innovation a must.

Team player comfortable multi-tasking and working in a multicultural, remote working environment.

WHAT WE OFFER:

The salary range for this role will be commensurate with qualifications and experience.

Other benefits to working at Gold Standard include:

A mission-driven organisation working at the leading edge of climate and sustainability

Rewarding work in a dynamic non-profit environment

A collaborative workplace within a multicultural team

An ambitious, agile and flexible environment

CLOSING DATE

Applications for this role will close on Friday, 9th September 2022. Successful candidates will be contacted for an interview.

APPLICATIONS

Please submit a 1-page cover letter explaining why you want to work for the Gold Standard and a CV through our recruitment portal.

EQUAL OPPORTUNITIES

Gold Standard provides equal opportunity for all job applicants and employees and is committed to providing a work environment free of discrimination. We are dedicated to an inclusive culture and we strive to create a workplace where teams of people with diverse backgrounds, characteristics, perspectives, ideas and experiences work together.

We welcome applications from individuals of all genders, ages, sexual orientations, nationalities, races, background, religions, beliefs, ability status, and all other diversity characteristics.