Carbon Market Project Analyst Asia-Pacific, Tasman Environmental Markets – Singapore

JOB DESCRIPTION

About TEM

TEM works with leading global brands to deliver high integrity carbon offsets to support their carbon neutral and net zero goals, including the likes of Qantas, Singapore Airlines, Lendlease, Australia Post and DHL. TEM has established a base in Singapore for its Asia-Pacific operations, focused on corporate offsetting for Asia-Pacific businesses and the analysis and development of carbon projects.

At TEM we practice what we preach. We are a B-Corp certified organisation, certified carbon neutral by Climate Active, a member of the Australian Carbon Market Institute (CMI),a signatory to the Australian Carbon Industry Code of Conduct and a member of the International Emissions Trading Association (IETA)

The Role

This role will work within the TEM Wholesale and Climate Positive International teams to support the analysis of projects within the carbon market. This will include sophisticated due dilligence analysis of carbon projects from which TEM Wholesale sources credits, analysis of market trends and project activity in the Asia Pacific region, undertaking detailed due diligence activities for prospective and current projects, supporting investment analysis and supporting project development through budgeting, NPV assessment and cash flow analysis.

The role will deliver you opportunities to shape carbon offset portfolios and projects that deliver real emissions reductions and powerful impacts to communities and biodiversity. The role will provide you with opportunities to visit our project sites, lead industry engagements and work alongside a passionate group of people looking to make a lasting positive impact on corporate climate change commitments.

The role will work closely alongside Australia-based traders and analysts will report directly into the TEM Wholesale CCO and the Asia Pacific MD. There are no direct reports of this position.

Responsibilities

• Providing regular analysis of Asia Pacific carbon markets, projects and market activity and trends.

• Undertake due diligence and assess the quality and risks of international carbon projects sourced by TEM Wholesale, including:

• Technical analysis of project design documents, project implementation, and project monitoring reports concerning additionality, permanence, performance, land and carbon credit ownership, etc.).

• Responsible for ongoing analysis and maintenance of our existing project portfolio risk software.

• Build up intelligence on project assessments and best practice in the market and maintain and improve TEM’s due diligence standard processes, templates and procedures.

• Continuously monitoring of projects and conducting regular re-assessments of projects.

• Undertaking due diligence activity for existing and prospective projects, including visiting project sites and developers where required

• Undertaking investment analysis for prospective and existing projects under development, including NPV and cash flow analysis

• Supporting project development through the preparation of budgeting and monthly financial updates on project performance

Other roles including

• Support for Asia-Pacific project development opportunities and existing projects, including project analysis and management

• TEM brand ambassador in key market events etc. (e.g., Carbon Market Institute Summit, industry events/conferences, etc.)

• Regular (one every two months) blog contributions

• Contribute to lead generation with market and client research in key areas of strategic growth for TEM

What you need to apply

• 5-10 years’ experience undertaking analysis in a relevant sector

• Strong financial analysis and reporting skills

• Passionate mindset to shape corporate climate change agendas with a sharp business acumen

• Excellent client liaison skills, business development and negotiating skills

• Highly organised, ability to manage competing priorities and meet deadlines, and remain calm under pressure in a fast-paced environment

• Excellent interpersonal and communication skills, with the ability to build relationships and influence stakeholders at all levels

• Experience in carbon markets is considered an advantage

You’ll thrive in this role if you bring

TEM is a company that thrives in making impact on reversing climate change. We bring a pioneering mindset that is ambitious and creative in building our part of the net zero economy. We trust and empower each other and interact with respect and empathy. If you’re someone that brings these attributes, you will do well with TEM.

Location

• Singapore, with consideration given to other locations for the right candidate

Remuneration

Base salary + annual performance bonus to be negotiated

How to apply with TEM

• Please apply by submitting a cover letter outlining what you will bring to TEM (1 page maximum), and CV (maximum 2 pages) to careers@tem.com.au

• Applications close Monday 5 September 2022.

Applying with TEM

TEM is an equal opportunity employer committed to providing a working environment that embraces and values diversity and we encourage women and people from culturally diverse backgrounds to apply.