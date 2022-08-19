Carbon Projects Manager, Tasman Environmental Markets – Singapore

JOB DESCRIPTION

About TEM

TEM works with leading global brands to deliver high integrity carbon offsets to support their carbon neutral and net zero goals, including the likes of Qantas, Singapore Airlines, Lendlease, Australia Post and DHL. TEM has established a base in Singapore for its Asia-Pacific operations, focused on corporate offsetting for Asia-Pacific businesses and the analysis and development of carbon projects.

TEM is now rapidly building an Asia-Pacific portfolio of carbon reduction projects across REDD+, revegetation, blue carbon, cookstoves and other methdologies.

At TEM we practice what we preach. We are a B-Corp certified organisation, Certified carbon neutral by Climate Active, a member of the Australian Carbon Market Institute (CMI) and a signatory to the CMI Code of Conduct.

The Role

This role will work within the Asia-Pacific team in the origination and management of projects that avoid and remove carbon emissions.

The role will create opportunities to shape carbon offset portfolios and projects that deliver real emissions reductions with powerful impacts to communities and biodiversity. The role will provide you with opportunities to visit our project sites, lead industry engagements and work alongside a passionate group of people looking to make a lasting positive impact on climate outcomes.

The role will work closely alongside TEMs Australian-based teams and reports directly into the Asia-Pacific MD. While there are currently no direct reports to this position, it is expected that the addition of new project implementation staff will report to this role

Purpose of role

To provide a high-level and specialist technical support and project management in the origination and implementation of carbon offset projects in Asia – Pacific.

Responsibilities

• Project manage carbon origination projects that are being developed by TEM, including preparing and managing Project Plans, budgets, and internal reports, to ensure project quality and timeliness

• Provide specialist technical support in the identification, assessment, and implementation of carbon offset projects, including the preparation of due diligence and other technical assessment reports

• Provide project management, technical oversight and quality assurance for technical reports that may be prepared internally to TEM or externally by consultants and other external parties

• Lead the preparation of key technical documents, including Project Design Documents, Validation and Monitoring Reports for carbon offset projects, ensuring a standard that is required for third party auditors and project registration/issuance entities such as Verra, Gold Standard, Climate Active and the CDM Executive Board

• Maintain an up-to-date knowledge on project methodologies that are relevant to TEM and the policies and requirements of project registration and issuance entities

• Provide internal technical support to TEM staff as may be required

• Manage communications and dealings with external project stakeholders, including development partners, landowner groups and government agencies

• Fulfil other duties as required by management and other department personnel as requested/required

What you need to apply

• 5-10 years’ project management experience in a relevant sector

• Excellent client liaison skills, business development and negotiating skills

• Highly organised, ability to manage competing priorities and meet deadlines, and remain calm under pressure in a fast-paced environment

• Excellent interpersonal and communication skills, with the ability to build relationships and influence stakeholders at all levels

• Experience in carbon markets is considered an advantage

You’ll thrive in this role if you bring

TEM is a company that thrives in making impact on reversing climate change. We bring a pioneering mindset that is ambitious and creative in building our part of the net zero economy. We trust and empower each other and interact with respect and empathy. If you’re someone that brings these attributes, you will do well with TEM.

Location

• Singapore, with consideration given to other locations for the right candidate

Remuneration

Base salary + annual performance bonus to be negotiated

How to apply with TEM

• Please apply by submitting a cover letter outlining what you will bring to TEM (1 page maximum), and CV (maximum 2 pages) to careers@tem.com.au

• Applications close Monday 5 September 2022.

Applying with TEM

TEM is an equal opportunity employer committed to providing a working environment that embraces and values diversity and we encourage women and people from culturally diverse backgrounds to apply.