Analyst I, Carbon, Anew – Calgary

Analyst I, Carbon

About the Organization: At Anew, we are passionate about delivering impact in a decarbonizing economy. Anew emerged from the February 2022 combination of durational industry leaders Element Markets, LLC and Bluesource, LLC, as one of the largest, and the most experienced participant in environmental credits in North America with over 30 years of combined experience. Backed by TPG Rise, TPG’s global impact investing platform, Anew is accelerating the fight against climate change by enabling any company or organization to align its goals for conservation and impact with actionable next steps. Anew has offices in the U.S., Canada, and Europe, and an environmental commodities portfolio that extends across five continents. We’re seeking high-energy, creative, value-driven team players eager to apply their talents to the defining challenge of our time. If you’re ready for a challenge, committed to excellence, and excited by the prospect of doing well by doing good, we look forward to hearing from you.

General Summary:

This position is responsible for the analysis and communication of Canadian carbon markets, including both compliance and voluntary markets which will inform corporate strategy on a go-forward basis.

Primary Responsibilities and Competencies*:

Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

Demonstrate understanding of supply and demand data analytics for greenhouse gas markets and effectively present to both internal and external audiences

Research existing and emerging local, federal, and global greenhouse gas/carbon market regulations

Support data logging and contract administration

Interface with clients and effectively communicate understanding of the markets and how Anew’s solutions add value

Research and communicate to staff new opportunities within existing and emerging markets

Help formulate go to market strategies in coordination with team members

Provide analytical support for projects and initiatives to help shape Anew’s corporate strategy

Research and report on carbon offset protocols—examine new and emerging opportunities for credit generation

Work cross-functionally with operations, accounting, legal, and leadership to support internal reporting and financial projections

*Please note this job description is not designed to cover or contain a comprehensive listing of activities, duties or responsibilities that are required of the employee for this job. Duties, responsibilities, and activities may change at any time.

Required Education, Experience and Certification:

Bachelor’s degree in finance, engineering, or environmental science field

1- 5 years of applicable work experience or 0 years of experience with applicable coursework. Prior professional experience, internships and/or collegiate research focused on policy a plus

Demonstrated analytical process thinking and problem solving – prior professional experience, internships and/or university research a plus

Successful project/task management track record. Attention to detail is a must

Strong skills and proficiency with Microsoft Excel. Data analysis/visualization experience is highly preferred

Excellent written and oral communication skills, including a demonstrated ability to communicate analytical data and technical information into layman’s terms

Facility or familiarity with commercial frameworks (preferred)

Knowledge of relevant regulatory environmental policies and markets preferred

Must be legally eligible to work in Canada

Willingness to travel for occasional work assignments.

Benefits

Comprehensive Medical, Dental, Vision, Life & AD&D

Short Term Disability

Long Term Disability

Paid Time Off

RRSP with company contribution

Competitive salary

Equal Employment

Anew is committed to providing equal employment opportunities. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, creed, religion, nationality, ancestry, national origin, sex (including pregnancy), gender, affection or sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, age, familial status, marital status, domestic partnership or civil union status, veteran status, physical, sensory, or mental disability, perceived disability, AIDS and HIV status, atypical heredity cellular or blood trait, liability for service in the Armed Forces, genetic information or any other protected category under federal, state or local laws.

Anew is committed to creating and maintaining a workplace in which all employees have an opportunity to participate and contribute to the success of the business and are valued for their skills, experience, and unique perspectives.

Anew Values

Integrity – We cultivate an environment that promotes fair and truthful dealings in everything we do and for everyone we touch, and we incite others to operate in the same manner.

Trust – We have a culture of trust, security and safety. For us, trust borders on a fiduciary responsibility, building loyalty. We have a predictable, positive work environment that allows great things to happen.

Creativity – We dream the impossible dreams and make the leaps that change the world. Our hard work and creativity solves problems that our competitors can’t. We take understood and calculated risks. We are ambitious in our pursuits!

Hope – We believe we will be successful in our pursuits and passions, no matter how grand the aspirations. We create the vision of what can achieve, and deliberately execute. We remain optimistic in the face of adversity.

Candidates can apply by responding to recruiting@anewclimate.com.