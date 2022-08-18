Technical Manager, EP Carbon – Remote/Berkeley/Minneapolis

Position: Technical Manager

EP Carbonis seeking a technical manager to join our growing AFOLU carbon practice. EP Carbon, formerly ecoPartners, is a leader in forest and land-use carbon projects. For nearly 15 years we have built projects oriented to the evolving carbon markets that benefit our clients, threatened ecosystems, and the lives of the disadvantaged. EP Carbon specializes in the technical aspects of project design, planning and development: remote sensing, biometrics, and accounting methodologies. We have served as a technical partner for dozens of carbon projects around the world, accounting for over 100 million tons of verified emission reductions on nearly four million hectares of land. We are currently working on projects across the Americas, Africa, and Southeast Asia. Our goals are environmental conservation, social impact, and to expand the frontier of carbon finance.

The Technical Manager is responsible for leading carbon project development for the voluntary carbon market and works in concert with Directors, Project Managers, and Analysts to direct immediate technical workflows to ensure that timelines and deliverables are met. The Technical Manager will be expected to provide leadership to the technical team concerning elements of carbon project development and design in a way that optimizes implementation. Work involves standards-based development of projects and technical documents designed for the global carbon market, and interfacing with clients, contractors, employees, and directors to coordinate multiple project development activities. A general list of responsibilities includes oversight of project analyses, deliverables, and timelines; drafting technical project descriptions and reports; supporting new business opportunities; serving as a technical point of contact for stakeholders; creating plans and strategies for long-term project implementation; and facilitating communication between team members and subcontractors.

A successful candidate will be able to lead and contribute across a range of thematic areas that pertain to carbon project development, in accordance with their expertise, and in a manner that complements the skills brought by other members of the team. The position offers significant opportunities for building on existing technical expertise, and for learning new skills relevant to carbon project development. Desirable candidates are those with previous demonstrated experience with designing and implementing international conservation and development projects. Previous GHG accounting experience, though beneficial, is not required. However, successful candidates will have some of existing mix of skills including conducting biodiversity or social assessments, habitat conservation or restoration strategies, land use and land use change modeling, terrestrial GHG accounting methods, statistical analysis, remote sensing and/or geospatial analysis, among others. No candidate will have all the skills listed above, but should have a demonstrated foundation on which to grow. Candidates should also be pursuing growth as a technically oriented environmental professional. Language ability is a significant plus, particularly in Spanish, French, or Portuguese. Occasional domestic and international travel is required. This is a fully remote position with optional hybrid work from the Berkeley, CA or Minneapolis, MN office.

Responsibilities

The primary responsibilities of the Technical Manager are as follows:

Provide technical leadership, oversight, and expertise for carbon project design and development that involves one or more of the following project types: avoided deforestation, afforestation/reforestation, improved forest management, mangrove and wetland conservation and restoration, sustainable agriculture, and land management

Provide direction and oversight to EP Carbon analysts to ensure the completion of quality work items and deliverables in a timely manner and within budget.

Development and oversight of technical analyses, including geospatial and remote sensing assessments, statistical analyses, and ecosystem modeling, including greenhouse gas accounting

Assisting clients in evaluating and designing project activities for AFOLU projects that reduce or remove GHG emissions

Conduct QA/QC checks to ensure that deliverables and analyses are completed accurately and in accordance with methodological and standard requirements.

Communicate complex technical concepts and analyses to diverse groups of stakeholders.

Develop and maintain knowledge of the most recent versions of GHG accounting standards and methodologies such as the Verified Carbon Standard, Gold Standard, and others

Communicate various AFOLU sector standard and methodological requirements internally and externally.

Organization and development of project documentation and reporting.

Attend meetings and conference calls when requested.

Routine correspondence by videoconference, phone, email and calendar with stakeholders and EP Carbon team members.

Critical Qualifications

Organized and attentive to detail

Have excellent oral and written communication skills

Demonstrated project management skills

Demonstrated experience implementing, managing, and designing habitat conservation or restoration projects in an international setting, or other relevant international development experience

Experience with designing project activities for conservation, preferably using causal models pertaining to land use and land use change dynamics (i.e., Theories of Change)

Are proficient in Microsoft Office software, as well as Windows operating systems.

Are well versed with correspondence, email, and interpersonal interactions in a business environment.

Able to manage their time and others’ time effectively

Able to take direction and disseminate directions to others

Desired Qualifications

Master’s degree or PhD in applied ecological sciences is desirable (i.e., forestry, agronomy, etc), as are disciplines any disciplines related to natural resource management (ecology, social ecology, environmental Economics, etc).

Terrestrial greenhouse gas accounting experience

Exposure to remote sensing and statistical methods

Familiarity with Geographic Information Systems

Previous experience with modeling land use change dynamics

Financial modeling and analysis skills

Experience working with the Verified Carbon Standard (VCS) or the Climate, Community and Biodiversity (CCB) project design standard

Preferably have secondary language skills (Spanish, French, Portuguese, others)

Terms

Compensation commensurate with qualifications.

401(k) retirement plan with company match on contributions.

Flexible PTO policy that includes paid holidays and additional PTO.

Health insurance reimbursement.

Monthly commuter benefit.

Use of company resources and laptops for remote office.

Practical experience in the rapidly growing sector of carbon credits for ecosystem services.

Abundant technical resources (software and hardware) at the cutting edge of forest biometrics and carbon valuation.

A flexible, open work environment.

A proven commitment to mentoring early-career employees.

Application

Interested candidates should submit the following in application to the position:

CV or resume

Short cover letter describing your interest in the position and corresponding experience.

Please apply by sending application materials to careers@epcarbon.com

EP Carbon is committed to Equal Employment Opportunity without regard for race, color, national origin, ethnicity, gender, protected veteran status, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity, or religion. People of color, people with disabilities, women, and LGBTQ candidates are strongly encouraged to apply.