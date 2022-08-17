Director, Forest Climate Solutions Impact and Monitoring, WWF – Washington, DC

A graduate degree and minimum of ten years of applied work experience, on forest ecology and forest carbon, in a relevant nonprofit, public or private sector organization involved in field-based conservation or development work

Demonstrated ability to incorporate and synthesize science and knowledge from diverse forest and climate related areas to support strategic planning and technical support

Demonstrated ability to identify viable/practical/sustainable approaches towards conservation strategy, design, and implementation in tropical forest geographies

Demonstrated knowledge and expertise in forest carbon science, and carbon and greenhouse gases accounting methods, including frameworks and standards/guidelines (e.g., UNFCC, IPCC 2006 guidelines, GFOI methodological guidance, FCPF methodological framework, ART-TREES, Gold Standard, Verra-VCS, CORSIA, etc.)

Advanced proficiency in spatial analysis (GIS and remote sensing), with capacity to process and interpret spatial data for the estimation of carbon stocks and fluxes

Demonstrated ability to work effectively and cooperatively across a wide range of people, teams, organizations, and interests in international settings

Able to effectively design, manage and supervise projects, including coordination with external entities (e.g., universities and research institutes) to maximize research capabilities

Substantial skills and experience in project and program design, including management, monitoring and evaluation, and the ability to accurately plan, schedule, and budget entire programs of varying size/value with a commitment and drive to achieve challenging goals

Excellent written and spoken communications skills

Openness to frequent travel nationally and internationally

High proficiency in English necessary; fluency in Spanish, and/or French– a major asset

Committed to building and strengthening a culture of inclusion within and across teams.

Identifies and aligns with WWF’s core values: Courage, Integrity, Respect, and Collaboration: Demonstrates courage by speaking up even when it is difficult, or unpopular. Builds trust with colleagues by acting with integrity, owning mistakes, and holding oneself accountable. Welcomes other points of view and ideas, recognizing and embracing different and contrary perspectives with kindness, curiosity, and encouragement. Makes conscious efforts to promote cooperative practices, behaviors, and ways of working across many groups and individuals.



WWF is committed to maintaining a safe and healthy workplace and requires all US-based staff to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19. WWF will consider requests for accommodation from the vaccine requirement based on disability, medical contraindication, sincerely held religious belief, or any other category protected by federal, state, or local law.

