Director, Forest Climate Solutions Impact and Monitoring, WWF – Washington, DC

Overview
World Wildlife Fund (WWF), one of the world’s leading conservation organizations, seeks a Director Forest Climate Solutions Impact and Monitoring.
Major Function
The Director is part of the core team of the Nature-Based Solutions Platform, and a key contributor to the strategic direction of WWF’s forest and climate efforts. This role oversees the technical design of projects and initiatives in varying forest geographies to guarantee quantifiable forest-climate impacts. The director provides technical support and guidance to country teams to set up robust forest-climate solutions, and coordinates the monitoring and reporting of forest climate solutions with a focus on carbon and biodiversity metrics. This position manages program staff and budget and leads and supports proposal development driving transparent, rigorous, and high integrity accounting approaches in support of WWF-US/WWF Network goals.
Responsibilities
- Drawing on deep expertise, lead and coordinate technical support and science-based inputs for the design and implementation of actions and interventions that deliver forest climate solutions.
- Provide technical leadership and strategic advice within WWF-US in relation to forests and climate science, restoration, deforestation and degradation monitoring, risk and uncertainty assessment, and carbon accounting.
- Generate and deploy forest climate impact assessment and related guidance to support improved conservation and development planning to address drivers of deforestation and degradation, feasibility analysis, reference level setting and monitoring, reporting and verification (MRV).
- Effectively manage projects, grants, and business plans, including tracking performance against program goals.
- Collaborating with the Deputy Lead, Forests, Forest Climate Solutions Lead, and other relevant senior leadership, support the development of policy positions for WWF-US related to forest climate solutions; work with country offices and international teams within the WWF Network to develop global policy positions on these issues; and ensure alignment of positioning between WWF-US and the WWF Network.
- Maintain awareness and expertise regarding the latest forest-climate and carbon science at regional and global levels, including issues related to sustainable development; develop profile as a thought-leader and influencer on these issues and understanding of key audiences.
- Represent WWF-US in external engagements with governments, civil society organizations, businesses, cities, and other non-state actors to advance WWFUS forest climate strategy; communicate with the US and global media with technical perspective on relevant forest-climate issues.
- Promote the inclusion and dissemination of lessons-learned (in provision of technical support to WWF and outside partners and institutions) in adaptive management and future strategy design.
- Lead special projects and perform other duties as assigned by the Deputy Lead, Forests.
Qualifications
- A graduate degree and minimum of ten years of applied work experience, on forest ecology and forest carbon, in a relevant nonprofit, public or private sector organization involved in field-based conservation or development work
- Demonstrated ability to incorporate and synthesize science and knowledge from diverse forest and climate related areas to support strategic planning and technical support
- Demonstrated ability to identify viable/practical/sustainable approaches towards conservation strategy, design, and implementation in tropical forest geographies
- Demonstrated knowledge and expertise in forest carbon science, and carbon and greenhouse gases accounting methods, including frameworks and standards/guidelines (e.g., UNFCC, IPCC 2006 guidelines, GFOI methodological guidance, FCPF methodological framework, ART-TREES, Gold Standard, Verra-VCS, CORSIA, etc.)
- Advanced proficiency in spatial analysis (GIS and remote sensing), with capacity to process and interpret spatial data for the estimation of carbon stocks and fluxes
- Demonstrated ability to work effectively and cooperatively across a wide range of people, teams, organizations, and interests in international settings
- Able to effectively design, manage and supervise projects, including coordination with external entities (e.g., universities and research institutes) to maximize research capabilities
- Substantial skills and experience in project and program design, including management, monitoring and evaluation, and the ability to accurately plan, schedule, and budget entire programs of varying size/value with a commitment and drive to achieve challenging goals
- Excellent written and spoken communications skills
- Openness to frequent travel nationally and internationally
- High proficiency in English necessary; fluency in Spanish, and/or French– a major asset
- Committed to building and strengthening a culture of inclusion within and across teams.
- Identifies and aligns with WWF’s core values: Courage, Integrity, Respect, and Collaboration:
- Demonstrates courage by speaking up even when it is difficult, or unpopular.
- Builds trust with colleagues by acting with integrity, owning mistakes, and holding oneself accountable.
- Welcomes other points of view and ideas, recognizing and embracing different and contrary perspectives with kindness, curiosity, and encouragement.
- Makes conscious efforts to promote cooperative practices, behaviors, and ways of working across many groups and individuals.
