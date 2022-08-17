World Bank investment arm, VER firms launch fund for nature-based credits

Published 23:08 on August 17, 2022 / Last updated at 23:12 on August 17, 2022 / Americas, International, Nature-based, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

The International Finance Corporation (IFC) and a group of carbon credit investors and fintech companies on Wednesday announced a new fund that will look to purchase VERs from “high-quality” nature-based credits and tokenise them on the blockchain.