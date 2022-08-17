Director, Regranting Fund for Integrity in Forest Carbon Markets, Re:Wild – Flexible, US preferred

Director, Regranting Fund for Integrity in Forest Carbon Markets

Re:wild protects and restores the wild. We have a singular and powerful focus: the wild as the most effective solution to the interconnected climate, biodiversity and human wellbeing crises. Founded by a group of renowned conservation scientists together with Leonardo DiCaprio, Re:wild is a force multiplier that brings together Indigenous Peoples, local communities, influential leaders, nongovernmental organizations, governments, companies and the public to protect and rewild at the scale and speed we need. Learn more at rewild.org.

Re:wild is seeking a Director to help establish, manage and oversee a new, multi-donor Fund to support high-integrity carbon market readiness processes in the world’s most important tropical forest jurisdictions. While demand for forest emission reductions and removals is growing fast, the resources to ensure high integrity are insufficient and moving too slowly – leaving governments without the financing necessary to ensure strong stakeholder engagement, equitable benefit sharing, robust safeguards monitoring, accounting and verification systems. Forest rightsholders, meanwhile, receive partial or confusing information and lack the resources to engage strategically and constructively.

Our Regranting Fund for Integrity in Forest Carbon Markets (name TBD) has been established to fill this critical gap in REDD+ finance. The Fund will be an independently branded mechanism, designed as a nimble vehicle that can channel both philanthropic and private sector resources to provide rapid funding for a diverse set of stakeholders including IPLCs, NGOs, and governments. It will support capacity building and technical assistance for Indigenous Peoples, local communities and governments as they define whether and how to engage in Jurisdictional REDD+ programs in a way that respects rights and safeguards, and it will support the participatory processes necessary to do that.

The Fund will be advised by an advisory council comprised of global experts in climate finance, forest emission reduction programs, and Indigenous rights. The Fund is being established with seed funding from the Climate and Land Use Alliance and the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation.

This new fund will complement past and existing funding streams to help guarantee that we can capitalize on the narrow window of opportunity opened by the strong demand signal led by the LEAF Coalition and burgeoning carbon markets, to create positive outcomes for forests, communities, and the climate.

This is an opportunity for an entrepreneurial individual to lead the start-up of an innovative mechanism to support front-line leaders in tropical countries to halt and reverse deforestation. The position will offer opportunities to interact with coalitions of actors from public agencies, private companies, and IPLCs seeking to achieve aligned objectives. Success in the position will require sound, values-based judgment, calculated risk-taking, and ability to project integrity of purpose and process.

Primary Duties and Responsibilities:

Provide strategic vision for deploying resources to IPLCs and governments for high-integrity emissions reductions programs, and to improve conditions of rights and forest governance in tropical forest landscapes

Lead the process of establishing and operationalizing the Fund, including finalizing charter, grantmaking criteria, and granting process in collaboration with the Advisory Council

Oversee Fund governance, working closely with the Advisory Council

Lead recruitment of additional donors to the Fund in coordination with Re:wild’s Development team

Lead interaction with key stakeholders and donors, including CLUA, the LEAF Corporate Council, subnational and national forest jurisdictions, and IPLC organizations

Work closely with the broader Re:wild network to identify grantees and catalytic opportunities to support jurisdictional initiatives that will achieve high integrity emissions reductions

Develop, oversee and manage a diverse multimillion-dollar portfolio of grants to IPLCs, NGOs and governments over multiple years and funding cycles

Recruit and manage additional staff to help manage and implement the Fund

Review the landscape of jurisdictional REDD+ readiness initiatives globally, identify gaps and complementarities with existing initiatives, meeting regularly with leaders of those initiatives to share information and ensure that grantmaking is strategically aligned and responsive

Provide technical support to grantees as needed

Work with the Fund team and Advisory Council to monitor the progress of grantees on the ground and help to shape communications around Fund activities

Represent the Fund at key international meetings

Experience and Qualifications:

Commitment to and passion for Re:wild’s mission, vision, and values.

15+ years of experience in international nature conservation or related field. Experience managing, funding, or working within a diversity of conservation projects and/or programs.

Significant experience in rights-based approaches or engagement with IPLCs, and/or grant-making to IPLC or civil society and Southern governments.

Strong knowledge and significant experience related to REDD+, REDD+ projects or readiness in tropical forest geographies.

Committed to principles of human rights, demonstrated ability to work in the complex environments of tropical forests and REDD+ with a pragmatic, humble, and even-handed approach.

Skilled at bringing together groups to coordinate resources and efforts and in managing diverse opinions effectively.

Experience managing effective teams and able to work with a diverse team and set of partners from tropical forest countries (especially IPLCs and governments), efficiently communicating and sharing knowledge and ideas, advancing organizational positions and seeking advice when needed.

Strong commitment to collaborative and participatory approaches.

Demonstrated fundraising ability.

Persistence and ability to overcome obstacles and to take calculated risks to accomplish goals.

Excellent written and verbal communications skills.

Fluency in English required. High level of Spanish, Portuguese and/or French proficiency strongly preferred.

Advanced degree in a relevant field preferred.

Ability to undertake regular international travel and work across time zones.

Location

Flexible, US preferred

Position

Full-time

Compensation and Travel

Re:wild offers an excellent benefits package and a competitive salary commensurate with experience. It is expected that the Fund Director will work closely with team members based in North and Central America. Substantial travel expected.

