German utility Uniper said its ETS-covered emissions rose 12% to 27.4 million tonnes in H1 as it shifted output to coal, it revealed in results on Wednesday that showed substantial losses owing to Russian gas curbs.
Loss-making utility Uniper reports 12% rise in CO2 output for H1
