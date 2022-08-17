EMEA > Loss-making utility Uniper reports 12% rise in CO2 output for H1

Loss-making utility Uniper reports 12% rise in CO2 output for H1

Published 14:48 on August 17, 2022  /  Last updated at 18:41 on August 17, 2022  /  EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS  /  No Comments

German utility Uniper said its ETS-covered emissions rose 12% to 27.4 million tonnes in H1 as it shifted output to coal, it revealed in results on Wednesday that showed substantial losses owing to Russian gas curbs.

German utility Uniper said its ETS-covered emissions rose 12% to 27.4 million tonnes in H1 as it shifted output to coal, it revealed in results on Wednesday that showed substantial losses owing to Russian gas curbs.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software