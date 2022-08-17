Green hydrogen has the low carbon credentials but investors need policy backing, report says

Published 15:01 on August 17, 2022 / Last updated at 12:12 on August 17, 2022 / Asia Pacific, Australia, Other APAC / No Comments

Green hydrogen offers a more viable option for Australian investors than its blue rival, as hydrogen made from renewables appears to be more economically viable and comes with fewer investment risks than hydrogen from fossil fuels with CCS, a report from an investor group focused on the impact of climate change stated on Thursday.