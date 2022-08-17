Woodside Energy has received A$10 million ($7 mln) from the Western Australian state government to go towards a renewable hydrogen production and refuelling station, as nearly 600,000 Australian Carbon Credit Units (ACCUs) have been issued in the carbon market.
Australia Market Roundup: Woodside receives WA govt H2 funding, as regulator reports 600,000 ACCUs issued
Woodside Energy has received A$10 million ($7 mln) from the Western Australian state government to go towards a renewable hydrogen production and refuelling station, as nearly 600,000 Australian Carbon Credit Units (ACCUs) have been issued in the carbon market.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.