ICE settles 2026 to 2030 vintage future for nature credits above $24

Published 20:10 on August 16, 2022 / Last updated at 20:10 on August 16, 2022

Hedging emissions with vintage 2026 to 2030 nature-based offsets will cost more than $24 a tonne on exchange ICE, which launched ten new voluntary carbon market (VCM) futures this week.