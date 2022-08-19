WCI allowance surplus to increase by over 25% in 2030 on steeper fuel sector abatement

Published 12:00 on August 19, 2022 / Last updated at 20:31 on August 17, 2022

The 2030 allowance surplus in the WCI-linked cap-and-trade system will rise due to greater renewable diesel penetration and zero-emissions vehicle uptake in California, analysts said in recent report.