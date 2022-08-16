Senior Manager, Nature-based Solutions Engineer, Conservation International – US

Conservation International protects nature for the benefit of humanity. Through science, policy, fieldwork, and finance, we spotlight and secure the most important places in nature for the climate, biodiversity, and for people. With offices in 30 countries and projects in more than 100 countries, Conservation International partners with governments, companies, civil society, Indigenous peoples, and local communities to help people and nature thrive together.

POSITION SUMMARY

Conservation International leads an innovative international program focused on developing and implementing hybrid Green-Gray Infrastructure solutions for climate adaptation. The Nature-based Solutions Engineer/Senior Manager will be central to advancing this green-gray initiative, providing specialized technical and programmatic guidance to projects restoring and conserving ecosystems along alongside conventional engineering solutions as a climate adaptation strategy for people around the world.

This position will coordinate the development and strategic implementation of the Green-Gray Infrastructure program across the institution, build and support critical partnerships in science, industry, and conservation, and provide critical technical expertise, particularly to Conservation International’s country programs. This position will be at the forefront of developing this new ecosystem restoration and engineering approach for application globally.

The ideal candidate will come to the position with diverse engineering experiences, an appreciation of the immense potential of hybrid green-gray solutions to address climate change impacts across the globe, and a strong drive to use these approaches and experiences to build climate resilience and support adaptation for communities. The candidate will excel at written and spoken communication and embody a strong commitment to conservation and environmental concerns globally, particularly including the importance of healthy ecosystems for communities. The ideal applicant will have coastal, water, or other infrastructure engineering expertise and a working knowledge of ecosystem restoration and environmental approaches and principles. The candidate will also ideally have experience working in developing countries, including with communities, governments, and academic and industry partners. Additionally, the capacity to develop strong partnerships with a broad range of institutions and individuals is essential as the candidate will be a key contact for green-gray partnerships with industry companies, leading academic institutions, government agencies, and non-profits, including through the Global Green-Gray Community of Practice, led by Conservation International.

This position will be situated within the Blue Climate team in the Center for Oceans and will require a high level of interaction across multiple divisions and programs. The selected candidate may be based in any Conservation International office around the world and must be willing and able to work alternative hours as needed to support the needs of an organization working in more than 30 countries globally.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Support the development and strategic implementation of the Green-Gray Infrastructure program across the organization, including working closely with many of Conservation International’s 30 country programs to develop, fund, and implement a diverse portfolio of on-the-ground green-gray demonstration projects;

Act as a technical point-person for country offices on coastal and ocean climate change adaptation issues, including in the design and implementation of projects related to coastal resilience and adaptation, and as such, build and maintain strong working relationships with priority countries;

Manage a dynamic portfolio of projects and initiatives, including documentation and tracking of key requirements, activities, and deliverables, and associated scheduling, budget, and reporting requirements;

Cultivate and expand key strategic green-gray partnerships including with industry-leading engineering and construction companies and globally recognized academic institutions, by providing needed technical input and capacity building;

Working with other staff, support fundraising for the implementation and expansion of the green-gray program through a diverse range of funding sources and cross-divisional and cross-programmatic efforts, including supporting cultivation and management of key funder relationships, supporting the development of funding proposals and strategic fundraising, and communication materials; and

Contribute thought leadership to strategic initiatives, conferences, forums, and publications that elevate the visibility of Conversation International’s climate adaptation work.

Green-Gray Infrastructure Program: Coordinate priority elements of the green-gray program by managing a diverse portfolio of engineering projects in partnership with CI country programs and partners, including by identifying project opportunities, writing funding concepts and proposals, presenting to donors and technical audiences, drafting technical publications, and managing project schedules, budgets, and deliverables.

Coastal Climate Change Adaptation: Provide technical, engineering, and scientific support, plus capacity building, on coastal climate change impacts and innovative ecosystem-based adaptation strategies to colleagues from other divisions, country offices, and partners. Represent CI at scientific conferences and external meetings with partners, donors, foundations, government officials, and other key stakeholders. Serve as a trusted advisor and resource for technical information. Regularly identify, adapt, and share technical, scientific, and detailed best practices and work collaboratively to instill effective information sharing across programs and units. Develop tools and resources to address capacity gaps as directed.

Broad Technical and Fundraising Support: The position may contribute to fundraising concepts and proposals, research and development of tools, publications, and other knowledge assets relevant to resource managers, and policy and other decision-makers involved in nature-based solutions development.

WORKING CONDITIONS

This position is open within the United States.

This position may require domestic and international travel 25% or more of employee time, sometimes in difficult travel conditions.

Guidance on flexible work arrangements will be shared during the interview process.

For the health and safety of our employees, their families, and our community, all US-based Conservation International staff are required to be vaccinated against COVID-19. This mandatory vaccine requirement applies to all staff working remotely, in a hybrid work arrangement, and on-site in CI US offices. CI follows CDC recommendations for COVID-19 vaccines. Requests for reasonable accommodations or exceptions related to medical or religious reasons will be considered. Candidates are NOT required to state their COVID-19 vaccine status in their application.

QUALIFICATIONS

Required

Bachelor’s degree and 5 to 7 years of related work experience.

Advanced understanding of coastal, marine, environmental, and water resources or related engineering principles and practices.

Experience successfully managing projects across all phases of implementation, from proposal writing, concept, and detailed design, securing project approvals, construction document preparation, and construction management.

Proven ability to work well independently and coordinate with teams remotely.

Proven ability to deliver results while managing competing priorities under tight deadlines.

Outstanding written and spoken communication skills.

Knowledge of climate change impacts on biodiversity and vulnerable communities.

Knowledge of quantifying flood risk reduction benefits and familiarity with hydrodynamic modeling and application of results.

Strong organizational and financial management skills.

Proven ability to build and support a variety of partnerships. Experience working with private companies and/or academic institutions.

Proven ability to lead, engage and collaborate with diverse teams and individuals across various disciplines, cultures, and backgrounds to achieve shared goals.

Experience writing for a broad variety of audiences, including academic, media, web blogs, and funding proposals.

Preferred

Experience working in developing countries.

Experience fundraising from a diverse range of funding sources.

Fluency in written and spoken Spanish, Bahasa Indonesian, or Tagalog.

To apply for this position please submit a resume and cover letter.

Application Deadline: September 2, 2022 (11:49 PM EST)

Conservation International is an Equal Opportunity Employer