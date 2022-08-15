Senior Program Officer, Forest Carbon Accounting, WWF – Washington, DC

Undergraduate degree in Forestry, Ecology, Biology, Remote Sensing, Computer Science, or any forest carbon accounting relevant field and a minimum of 6 years of professional experience OR an advanced degree in the afore-mentioned fields and a minimum of 3 years of professional experience required.

At least 2 years of experience in forest carbon accounting related work streams for national and/or project level estimates.

Relevant experience in elaboration and delivery of carbon estimates for mitigation action design (e.g., REDD+ projects and programs) and implementation at either national, subnational or project scales.

Familiarity and understanding of carbon accounting frameworks and standards/guidelines: UNFCCC, IPCC 2006 guidelines, GFOI methodological guidance, FCPF methodological framework, ART-TREES, Gold Standard, Verra-VCS, CORSIA, etc., including legal and political contexts.

Solid capacity in processing, use and interpretation of remote sensing data for the estimation of emissions, including coding in relevant languages/statistical packages and platforms such as Google Earth Engine-Java Script, AWS, Python, R, etc. Ideally with both active (e.g., SAR, LiDAR) and passive optical data use and processing.

Use of geospatial data processing software and online platforms and code repositories: e.g., Google Earth Engine, Amazon Web Services, Jupiter Notebooks, QGIS, ArcGis, GitHub, Jupiter, GDAL, ERDAS, ENVI, IDL, etc.

Understanding of use of field data, including permanent plots, forest mensuration, allometric models, forest inventory techniques.

Experience in field data collection and processing, preferred.

The candidate will need to be willing to/be able to learn from colleagues and partners, be very pro-active and self-motivated and able to design and implement solutions to problems.

Solid foundation in statistics.

Ability to work in a multidisciplinary/multicultural environment.

Excellent written and spoken communications skills.

Fluency in at least one additional language: Spanish, French for country interactions preferred.

International work/research experience preferred.

Experience in delivery/facilitation of technical training to others preferred.

Committed to building and strengthening a culture of inclusion within and across teams.

Identifies and aligns with WWF’s core values: Courage, Integrity, Respect, and Collaboration: Demonstrates courage by speaking up even when it is difficult, or unpopular. Builds trust with colleagues by acting with integrity, owning mistakes, and holding oneself accountable. Welcomes other points of view and ideas, recognizing and embracing different and contrary perspectives with kindness, curiosity, and encouragement. Makes conscious efforts to promote cooperative practices, behaviors, and ways of working across many groups and individuals.



WWF is committed to maintaining a safe and healthy workplace and requires all US-based staff to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

