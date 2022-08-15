Executive Director, Climate Warehouse, International Emissions Trading Association (IETA) – Singapore

The Climate Warehouse is a market infrastructure institution which aims to mobilise climate action toward the Paris Agreement’s objectives by enhancing transparency and environmental integrity of carbon credit transactions and international carbon markets. Earlier in 2022, IETA, the Government of Singapore and the World Bank facilitated a consultation process to define the governance and financial aspects relating to the implementation of a Climate Warehouse with a group of over 70 countries and entities. That process recommended the creation of a new governance body to operationalise the Climate Warehouse, starting in 2022.

There will be four parts to the new governance body: (1) an Interim Council, comprising governments, independent carbon crediting programmes and market participants (2) a Technical Committee comprising technical experts, (3) a User Forum comprising market participants, and (4) a Secretariat.

The Secretariat will support the Interim Council and the other governing bodies, develop the work programme and drive its implementation, develop recommendations for strategic decisions for approval by the Interim Council, carry out operational tasks, and coordinate and communicate with external organisations. In the initial two year set up phase, the Secretariat will be hosted by IETA in Singapore.

We are recruiting an Executive Director, based in Singapore, to lead the work of the Secretariat. The Executive Director will be responsible for standing up the new entity and driving its success. The Executive Director will manage a team of 6-8 people to implement the work programme of the Climate Warehouse. This will include oversight and management of a Technical Committee, User Forum and delivering a communications plan. The Executive Director will also be responsible for working with donors to secure the financial sustainability of the Warehouse in its early years.

Job Title

Executive Director – Climate Warehouse

Roles and Responsibilities

The role will lead the IETA’s effort to host the Secretariat of the Climate Warehouse

Specific responsibilities will include:

Take the operational lead in setting up the new governance body including:

Set up infrastructure of the governance body

Coordinate the different components of the governance body such as the Interim Council, Technical Committee and User Forum

Set up a cadence and organise meetings of the Interim Council and other bodies, prepare meeting materials, etc.

Communicate with all relevant stakeholders

Develop a work programme and prepare recommendations for strategic decisions by the Interim Council

Assist the Technical Committee and User Forum in developing a work programme and roadmap for the Climate Warehouse

Liaise with governments, independent carbon crediting programmes, other market infrastructure institutions, and market participants

Represent the Climate Warehouse at public events and conferences.

Lead fundraising efforts to secure additional financial resources and manage relationships with current funders

Manage a small team of 6-8 staff, some of whom may be based outside of Singapore

Manage a budget, oversee financial plans and reports to ensure financial sustainability

Serve as a company director to the legal entity registered in Singapore

Desired Competencies and Skills

The successful candidate should have:

A minimum of 10 years’ relevant work experience in carbon markets or in climate change/energy related policy in corporations, governments and/or institutions

Educational background and experience in market-based climate change policy and understanding of the global landscape of climate negotiations, in particular the UNFCCC process on Article 6 of the Paris Agreement

Familiarity and experience working with carbon market infrastructure institutions including carbon crediting programmes and registries, trading exchanges, and market intermediaries

Understanding of IT data platforms and familiarity with decentralised ledger technologies and their deployment

Experience in operational leadership, supporting governing bodies, and managing people, and ability to communicate effectively with external stakeholders

Entrepreneurial approach, resilience, flexibility and ability to adapt to significant workloads, prioritising accordingly

Enthusiasm and a willingness to learn, collaborate and grow your professional skills.

Experience in fundraising and donor relations management

Fluent in written and spoken English, with preference for an additional language (e.g. French, Mandarin or Spanish).

Available for frequent travel.

Location

The position is based in Singapore.

Salary

Salary will be commensurate with experience.

Reporting Lines

The role will report directly to the President and CEO of IETA or his designate.

If you are interested in the role, please send your CV and Cover Letter to secretariat@ieta.org by 15 September 2022.